Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo
The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Zac Efron addressed the 'Jaw-gate' speculation that he had plastic surgery, saying he shattered his jaw and 'the masseters just grew'
Zac Efron said a jaw injury caused the muscles of his face to grow bigger, prompting the 'Jaw-gate' speculation he had plastic surgery in April 2021.
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
Nicole Kidman's Perfect Cover Is Not an Invitation to Talk About Her Body
Image Source: Photography: Zhong Lin; Styling: Robbie Spencer; Creative Direction: Katie Grand. Nicole Kidman's Perfect magazine cover caused a stir when it dropped on Tuesday. The photo is undeniably eye-catching: Kidman posing with flexed arms and a defiant expression, wearing a striking outfit, bold makeup, and an edgy "jellyfish" hairstyle. But despite all the bold stylistic choices, most reactions to the shoot focused on one thing: Kidman's body.
Jennifer Lopez shares more details about wedding to Ben Affleck: 'That night really was heaven'
Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony in Georgia last month in her On The JLo newsletter Thursday. Lopez, 53, revealed that she surprised Affleck, 50, with a performance by recording artist Marc Cohn, who sang the couple down the aisle with "the perfect wedding love song," Cohn's "True Companion."
Jason Momoa Shows Off Insane Head Tattoo In Honor Of His Hawaiian Heritage: Watch
Jason Momoa is proud of his Hawaiian heritage, and he proved it by debuting a tribal head tattoo on Sept. 14. Jason made the reveal on Instagram in a video where he congratulated Hawaiian Airlines on being able to travel to New Zealand again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. As he boarded his fight, Jason took off his hat and turned to one side, where his hair was shaved off to reveal a tattoo that ran all the way down the left side of his head, from his forehead to his neck.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
Brad Pitt Debuts New Skin Care Line, Credits Ex Gwyneth Paltrow for Getting Him to Wash His Face
Brad Pitt has entered the skincare chat. The actor and director announced his new collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, in an interview with British Vogue and opened up about his own skincare routine and which one of his famous exes influenced his brand — and his beauty routine. "I...
Jennifer Lawrence's Pixie Haircut Still Stirs Up a Few Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her infamous pixie-haircut era. The actor recently appeared in Vogue's "73 Questions" series, and when asked if she has advice for anyone who wants to try out the haircut, she had quite a bit to get off her chest. "First off, that's mean," Lawrence...
Olivia Wilde Shines in Mermaid Green Halter Dress at Don't Worry Darling Premiere
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Olivia Wilde brought the drama—with her style that is. The Don't Worry Darling director lit up the red carpet during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where the thriller premiered at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 17.
