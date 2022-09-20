ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed...
Jerome Powell

