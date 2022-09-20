Read full article on original website
Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed...
India OIS curve may steepen on overcooked rate hike bets - BofA
MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A part of India's overnight indexed swaps curve, a gauge for future policy rates, may steepen as investors are pricing in a more hawkish-than-expected central bank stance, BofA Securities said on Friday.
UK consumer confidence hits record low as recession looms; mini-budget to ‘boost growth’ – business live
UK public turn gloomier about economic situation, as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares tax cuts to end ‘cycle of stagnation’
New UK finance minister Kwarteng seeks end to 'cycle of stagnation'
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will detail close to 200 billion pounds ($225 billion) of tax cuts, energy subsidies and planning reforms on Friday, as part of Prime Minister Liz Truss's bid to end "Treasury orthodoxy" and spur growth.
Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China
BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has begun producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China, with the first vehicles rolling off production lines at its joint plant with China’s Foton Motor Co in Beijing on Friday, the truck and bus maker said.
