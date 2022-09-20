ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.

According to a press release from the Norfolk Police Division , officers were called around 9:27 a.m. to a business on Benjamin Avenue where a woman was allegedly causing a scene.

Employees told the responders that a woman who was later identified as Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk, came in and allegedly asked to use the business’s phone. Employees allowed her to do so, but she began to loudly swear at whoever she was talking to, according to the release.

Employees stated that they asked Auld to leave and that she could no longer use the phone, but she wouldn’t give it back to them. The release indicated that the employees took the phone from her, but she still refused to leave.

Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women

Auld allegedly poured a cup of coffee and spilled coffee creamer all over the area, then she walked into the business’s conference room. The release stated that while Auld was in the room, she sat down and began smoking a cigarette.

The release added that officers had encountered Auld earlier that day because she was removed from a different business after a similar incident occurred there.

Auld was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

She was taken into the Norfolk City Jail and then later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

