Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Sept 19 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (9/19/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognitions. The Board of Trustees...
Rockwall High School Senior Cheer Spotlight: Landry White
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Rockwall High School senior Landry White is a member of the National Honor Society, has cheered for Rockwall for four years, and is currently a member of the varsity squad. She was a two-time nominee for the National Cheer Association All-American Team her freshman and...
Executive Director brings new ideas to Rockwall County Museum
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The Rockwall County Historical Foundation welcomed Katie Conrad in June as their new Executive Director of the Rockwall County Museum. Conrad is the first to hold this position, since it is a new role initiated by the RCHF this past year. But according to Conrad, she is looking forward to the endless possibilities ahead.
Schedule for Rockwall Rib Rub, Run & Roll Oct. 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) Rockwall Parks & Recreation will present the 14th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll Saturday, Oct. 1 at Harry Myers Park with additional activities in Downtown Rockwall. Here’s the line-up of events:. Saturday, October 1st. Race. – Begins and ends at Harry Myers Park...
City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
Flower Mound nonprofit celebrates legacy of hometown hero
Jennifer Carrillo’s son may be gone, but she can still see a little bit of Duke in everyone. She sees her late son in his twin brother Dylan and younger brother Jake, who, just like their brother, dreamed of being naval aviators and are now proudly serving their country in the Navy. She sees Duke’s integrity and leadership shining bright in students at his alma mater, Flower Mound High School — many of them preaching the mantra to Live Like Duke.
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
ketr.org
Commerce ISD issues statement regarding social media threat against Commerce High School
This morning, the Commerce Independent School District issued a public statement about a threat published on social media directed at Commerce High School. The statement said “Those students involved in the threats have been removed from Commerce ISD.” Commerce ISD police and administration are investigating the incident. The statement said “Commerce ISD takes these events seriously and we will refer all violations to law enforcement for possible charges.”
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after student makes ‘threatening comments’
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there […]
Rockwall EDC announces relocation, new headquarter development of Machine Shop Integrated Defense Products
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) – The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC) has successfully recruited Integrated Defense Products (IDP), to relocate their headquarters to the Rockwall Technology Park. IDP is a family-owned business currently based out of Oxnard, California. The company serves as a machine shop specializing in manufacturing...
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
ntdaily.com
24th annual Denton Blues Festival returns for another rockin’ year
The Denton Blues Festival filled the air of Quakertown Park with music and the smell of barbecue for three days last weekend. The festival kicked off with celebrity karaoke in the evening on Friday, Sept. 16. Live blues performances began Saturday afternoon and continued through Sunday evening. Attendees set up their lawn chairs and blankets in the shade of the park’s trees as the late summer sun glared down.
Rockwall first responders honored for saving two-year-old’s life
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) At last night’s Rockwall City Council meeting Captain Rodney Caudle, Driver Engineer Jacob Farrell, Firefighter Garrett Green, and Rockwall Police Officer Kris Adair were recognized with a Lifesaving Award. We are extremely proud of their efforts and direct role they played in saving this young child’s life.
CW33 NewsFix
What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
Meet Tiberius, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) Meet Tiberius! This especially handsome guy is good with both cats and dogs! He loves to stick by his human, especially when the sun is nice. His two favorite things in the world are eating and giving hugs. Seriously, he hugs his person every chance he can get!
