ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery. She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO