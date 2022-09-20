Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
The Armory, a historical landmark in St. Louis, will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.
Celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc.
ST. LOUIS – Civil Life Brewing Company will help north St. Louis celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. Civil Life will honor the iconic Sarah Lou Restaurant with a new brew. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly-Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
Annual Biz Dash 5K takes place today
The first event at the New Centene Stadium is happening Thursday.
Solar panel construction begins in Maryland Heights today
Construction begins Thursday on solar panels at the Maryland Heights Community Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closes
A longtime popular restaurant in St. Louis is now closing, citing eminent domain—when a government has the right to take private property for public use.
Some St. Louis aldermen pushing for outside garbage service to solve trash crisis
A group of St. Louis aldermen seem to be saying "enough already" when it comes to the city’s ongoing crisis with trash pickup.
American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid local and national disasters
More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don't have power after being hit by Hurricane Fiona.
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind Days
ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days. Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations. Macklind Days. Saturday, September 24. Noon CDT. Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.
Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building
A strong storm rolled through St. Clair County just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The storm produced torrential rain and some strong wind gusts that damaged a historic building in Freeburg.
What Are You Doing About It? Light the Night Walk, Electronics Recycling Drive, Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Lymphoma & Lakemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.
Tour ‘The Darkness’ before it opens this weekend
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange? It's FALL! So that means... haunted houses! And what is more fun than a trip into "The Darkness," St. Louis' own Haunted House?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
Water conservation notice in Moscow Mills
Moscow Mills locals are being asked to conserve water Thursday morning.
The American Red Cross in need of volunteers for disaster response
The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has disaster relief volunteers in Alaska following a typhoon and in Puerto Rico following a hurricane. Some of them were deployed before the disaster struck.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Pet of the Week: Avery
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery. She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Dine and dash accusation leads to woman being shot in south St. Louis
A woman is recovering after being shot in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Get out of the way and get to Ballwin for Arch Rival Roller Derby action
ST. LOUIS – We get out of the way and get to Ballwin for more Arch Rival Roller Derby action. Announcer Brian “Muckety-Muck” Ledford previewed the showdown with Minnesota Roller Derby. Midwest Derby Open. Saturday, September 24. 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. CDT. Midwest Sport Hockey. 570...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0