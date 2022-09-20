ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc.

ST. LOUIS – Civil Life Brewing Company will help north St. Louis celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. Civil Life will honor the iconic Sarah Lou Restaurant with a new brew. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly-Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind Days

ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days. Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations. Macklind Days. Saturday, September 24. Noon CDT. Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.
Pet of the Week: Avery

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Avery. She is adoptable through Partners for Pets, where she has been a resident for more than 1,000 days (three years). She is 6-years-old, very sweet, and wants to find a loving forever home. Avery needs to be with a family with older kids and no other pets.
