Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc.

ST. LOUIS – Civil Life Brewing Company will help north St. Louis celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. Civil Life will honor the iconic Sarah Lou Restaurant with a new brew. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly-Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices

USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
KMOV

Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Salute To Excellence co-chairs named

Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center. Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community

African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
