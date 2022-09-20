Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
Celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc.
ST. LOUIS – Civil Life Brewing Company will help north St. Louis celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. Civil Life will honor the iconic Sarah Lou Restaurant with a new brew. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly-Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
FOX2now.com
How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life
ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
St. Louis American
St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices
USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some St. Louis aldermen pushing for outside garbage service to solve trash crisis
A group of St. Louis aldermen seem to be saying "enough already" when it comes to the city’s ongoing crisis with trash pickup.
KMOV
Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid local and national disasters
More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don't have power after being hit by Hurricane Fiona.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
The Armory, a historical landmark in St. Louis, will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Solar panel construction begins in Maryland Heights today
Construction begins Thursday on solar panels at the Maryland Heights Community Center.
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closes
A longtime popular restaurant in St. Louis is now closing, citing eminent domain—when a government has the right to take private property for public use.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
St. Louis American
Salute To Excellence co-chairs named
Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center. Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St....
Survey: Demand up, satisfaction down at Lambert, other large US airports
Demand for air travel is up, but customer satisfaction is down. Many major airports across the United States are dealing with this trend, one that research says has hit St. Louis Lambert International Airport harder than most.
St. Louis American
35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community
African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District’s job fair is Saturday
The Ferguson-Florissant School District is holding a job fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at STEAM Academy Middle School on Dunn Road.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0