Dallas County Supervisors Approve Two Purchase Agreements for Election Equipment
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with several people addressing the Board in open forum. A representative with CMC Pools of Iowa said they have been issuing pool permits since 2018 with the county. However, the representative complained about an unpleasant experience with Murray McConnell who the representative claimed was unprofessional to her and mocked her during a phone conversation. The Board accepted the representative’s information and will follow up with McConnell.
Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County Makes Third Quarter Donation
The Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County held their third quarter meeting and gave out a lump sum of money to a local organization. The non-profit, all women group recently heard three presentations, and announced the donation of $10,900 would be awarded to the Bayard Betterment Foundation. The Betterment Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that has accomplished many projects that includes park playground equipment, along with demolishing the old shelter house and built a new one in its place. Their next project will be making improvements to the Bayard Community Center starting with adding handicap accessible bathrooms.
Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Agreement To Continue To Issue Licenses
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday.. The Board approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to continue issuing driver licenses, as well as multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. The Board approved the agreement for the Living...
Greene County Supervisors Extend Moratorium for Utility-Scale Solar Projects
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, County Engineer Wade Weiss addressed the Board. He mentioned the retirement/resignation of Jay Tasler in the Secondary Roads Department and commended him on his 28 years of service. He also talked about purchasing an over $446,000 maintainer to replace an older model. The Board agreed to move forward with the purchasing process, due to the vehicles being over one year away from receiving them because of supply chain issues.
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
Greene County Conservation Receives Two Large-Sized Donations
Recently, the Greene County Conservation Department received two large donations. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 60 acres near Spring Lake Park was donated to the county and to be managed by the Conservation Board to be used as a wildlife refuge. Scheuermann notes there are not a lot of wildlife areas within Greene County and because of where the land is located along the East Buttrick Creek Watershed, the donation may also help another endeavor.
Perry School Board Moves Forward to Build Utility Storage Building Near Elementary School
The Perry School Board is pushing through another construction project, but on a smaller scale. The Board approved at their regular September meeting to build a new storage utility shed at the elementary school. Superintendent Clark Wicks says this building will be a needed facility for several items. “It’s critical...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 21-22, 2022
6:54am: A deputy investigated a vehicle theft in the 100 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. The vehicle was located in Ames and charges are pending. 10:08am: Dustin Evans 39 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail to be transported to prison. 10:30am: Christopher Lawrence 61 of Jefferson was...
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
Greene County School Board Approves Change to Graduation Requirement for Special Education
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of a new policy for employee use of cell phones as presented. The Board then approved six student school permits, 14 fundraising requests, an out of state travel request for FFA was approved, along with the first reading of two revised board policies, including the district not being required to provide a custodian for non-school related event that is held on school grounds, as well as changing graduation requirements for special education students that it be in accordance with their Individualized Education Plan.
Former Campaign Manager Makes Claim Against US Senate Candidate
(Des Moines, IA) — A former campaign aide to US Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Kimberley Strope-Boggus made the claim when she was the manager of Franken’s campaign two years ago. She was working as an aide on his current campaign before being fired in late February. Strope-Boggus told police she and Franken met for a drink at a Des Moines bar in mid-March and, according to Strope-Boggus, Franken offered her a new campaign job. Strope-Boggus told police that as the two walked to their cars, Franken kissed her on the mouth. Des Moines Police and an assistant Polk County Attorney determined the allegation of an assault was unfounded. The Gazette reports that during a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Franken said the incident Boggus described to police never happened.
Greene County School Board to Revise Policy on Public Using Buildings, Sites and Equipment
The Greene County School Board will meet in regular session tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider the final reading of a new board policy about employee cell phone use. Then under new business, the Board will consider for approval more school permit requests, fundraising requests, the first reading of revised board policies on community use of school district buildings, sites, and equipment; along with graduation requirements.
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
Iowa Youth Hunting Season Has Begun
The youth and diasbled hunting seasons have started recently and the Department of Natural Resources encourages those to take advantage. DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King says this season is only for youth that are 16 years or younger and accompanied by an adult or those that are considered disabled. He says this time period is a gold mine and a great opportunity for youth and disabled hunters to learn more about hunting.
Progressive Foundry and Dallas County Hospital Showcase Their Expansions Monday
A very busy week of celebrations with several businesses in Perry started Monday. In the morning there was a ribbon cutting for the newly expanded Progressive Foundry. The project has taken a few years to complete, but they added a new wellness center and new office space as well. President Kirk Vankirk appreciates the community’s patience and support throughout their expansion project.
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Auction Sale Of Old Bus
The Guthrie Center School Board met in their regular meeting Monday. The Board approved the senior trip to Washington DC in March and the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis . They approved an obsolete equipment auction sale of an old bus from 2007, head cook compensation for Kassandra Sheeder and Nicole Hansen, a special education request allowable growth negative balance as presented, a certified annual report and transportation report.
Vintage Auto Tour Making Stop At Springbrook State Park
The State Parks Centennial Vintage Auto Tour will make a stop at the Springbrook State Park in Guthrie County as a journey to visit all of Iowa’s state parks in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the state parks. Organizer and former Chief of State Parks Kevin Szcodronski says...
