Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s going to explode’: young Palestinians look to the gun amid Israeli offensive
Israel’s Operation Breakwater aims to reduce the enemy’s ability to attack, but seems to be galvanising a new generation of fighters
BBC
Palestinian raid sparks gunfights and protests
There have been fierce gun battles in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Palestinian security forces arrested militants wanted by Israel. A 53-year-old man was killed and there have been violent street protests. It marks a further deterioration of security in the West Bank and is...
Palestinian suspect killed after stabbing in central Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was shot and killed Thursday by an off-duty policeman after stabbing a pair of Israeli motorists at an intersection in central Israel, Israeli officials and media said. The incident came at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian violence. Israel has been conducting nightly military...
Comments / 0