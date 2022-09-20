Itchy Palms? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

You normally use your palms and fingers to stop an itch. But the undersides of your hands themselves can sometimes get tickly or uncomfortable too.

Itchy palms can stem from a number of possible culprits. Most of them are benign and (thankfully) easy to manage, but in some cases, nonstop itching could be a sign of an underlying health problem, says Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist Jeffrey Hsu, MD .

Here's a look at the most likely causes and what you can do to get relief fast, plus when itchy palms warrant a call to the doctor.

You Have Dry Skin

Been washing your hands more than usual or spending time in the cold, windy weather without gloves? Both can dry out the skin on your hands and leave your palms feeling itchy and tight, Dr. Hsu says. If your palms are really parched, you might also notice patchy scales, flakes or cracks in your skin. Ouch.

You Have Hand Eczema

Inflammatory skin conditions like eczema can flare up on your hands and palms, causing itchiness. It's easy to mistake the problem for a simple case of dry skin , but there are differences. "Eczema on the hand can present itself not only as itchiness, but as redness, crusting and inflammation," Dr. Hsu says. You might also notice a burning sensation or blisters.

You're Allergic to Something

If your hands don't seem to agree with a new soap, detergent, lotion or even a piece of jewelry, your itch could be caused by contact dermatitis. These common allergic reactions can develop when skin comes in contact with an irritating substance, resulting in redness, itching, burning, hive-like bumps and swelling.

You Have Psoriasis

If your palms are itchy with thick, red or silvery patches, you could be dealing with psoriasis . The condition, which is sometimes confused for eczema, is an autoimmune disorder that speeds up the growth of skin cells, resulting in raised, scaly skin growths or bumps. The patches and itching can flare for weeks or months at a time, clear up and come back again, often in response to environmental triggers, per the Mayo Clinic .

You Started a New Medication

Itchy skin on your palms or elsewhere can sometimes be the result of taking a new drug. Common culprits include heart medications like heparin, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors and beta blockers, as well as antibiotics like penicillin, per a September 2019 ​ Medicines ​ study​ . ​

You Have Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Early signs of carpal tunnel syndrome — where nerves in the palm become pinched or compressed — can sometimes include an itching or tingling sensation in the hands, wrists or forearms, per the Cleveland Clinic . As the condition progresses, you might start to notice numbness or pain as well.

When to See a Doctor for Itchy Palms

Sometimes persistently itchy palms can be a sign of a serious underlying health condition including undermanaged diabetes, kidney disease or Crohn's disease.

"If you suspect the itching is a complication of diabetes, make an appointment to see an endocrinologist," Dr. Hsu says. "Otherwise, if your symptoms become severe or last for more than a few days, see a dermatologist."