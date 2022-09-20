ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Itchy Palms? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

By Marygrace Taylor
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8zC3_0i2q1Jq500

You normally use your palms and fingers to stop an itch. But the undersides of your hands themselves can sometimes get tickly or uncomfortable too.

Itchy palms can stem from a number of possible culprits. Most of them are benign and (thankfully) easy to manage, but in some cases, nonstop itching could be a sign of an underlying health problem, says Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist Jeffrey Hsu, MD .

Here's a look at the most likely causes and what you can do to get relief fast, plus when itchy palms warrant a call to the doctor.

You Have Dry Skin

Been washing your hands more than usual or spending time in the cold, windy weather without gloves? Both can dry out the skin on your hands and leave your palms feeling itchy and tight, Dr. Hsu says. If your palms are really parched, you might also notice patchy scales, flakes or cracks in your skin. Ouch.

You Have Hand Eczema

Inflammatory skin conditions like eczema can flare up on your hands and palms, causing itchiness. It's easy to mistake the problem for a simple case of dry skin , but there are differences. "Eczema on the hand can present itself not only as itchiness, but as redness, crusting and inflammation," Dr. Hsu says. You might also notice a burning sensation or blisters.

You're Allergic to Something

If your hands don't seem to agree with a new soap, detergent, lotion or even a piece of jewelry, your itch could be caused by contact dermatitis. These common allergic reactions can develop when skin comes in contact with an irritating substance, resulting in redness, itching, burning, hive-like bumps and swelling.

You Have Psoriasis

If your palms are itchy with thick, red or silvery patches, you could be dealing with psoriasis . The condition, which is sometimes confused for eczema, is an autoimmune disorder that speeds up the growth of skin cells, resulting in raised, scaly skin growths or bumps. The patches and itching can flare for weeks or months at a time, clear up and come back again, often in response to environmental triggers, per the Mayo Clinic .

You Started a New Medication

Itchy skin on your palms or elsewhere can sometimes be the result of taking a new drug. Common culprits include heart medications like heparin, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors and beta blockers, as well as antibiotics like penicillin, per a September 2019 ​ Medicines ​ study​ .

You Have Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Early signs of carpal tunnel syndrome — where nerves in the palm become pinched or compressed — can sometimes include an itching or tingling sensation in the hands, wrists or forearms, per the Cleveland Clinic . As the condition progresses, you might start to notice numbness or pain as well.

When to See a Doctor for Itchy Palms

Sometimes persistently itchy palms can be a sign of a serious underlying health condition including undermanaged diabetes, kidney disease or Crohn's disease.

"If you suspect the itching is a complication of diabetes, make an appointment to see an endocrinologist," Dr. Hsu says. "Otherwise, if your symptoms become severe or last for more than a few days, see a dermatologist."

Comments / 1

*Bombon*
2d ago

Reminds me of the superstition if you have itchy palms,it means you'll be getting money soon 😄

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Disease#Itch#Skin Conditions#Clean Skin
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy