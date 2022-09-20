Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
rockchalktalk.com
Stock up, Stock Down: Post Houston
KU has moved to 3-0 with a win over Houston. They have passed all their early season test, and have the top-rated quarterback in the country along with the third-highest scoring offense in the country. Man, it has been great to be a Jayhawk so for this season. As the Jayhawks ride high on the field, I find it hard to come up with candidates for stock down, so this week it is all positives save for one tiny dark cloud on the horizon.
Kansas Coach Leipold Addresses ‘Flattering’ Job Rumors
The Jayhawks have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2009.
Click2Houston.com
Washington hoops standout Walker II starring for 3-0 Eagles football
Andre Walker II is known for making opponents look silly with a basketball in his hands. Last year, the quick-as-a-hiccup guard helped lead Houston Booker T. Washington to its first regional final since the early ’90s, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game. This...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop
A truck hits Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City, damaging it. Customers are raising money to help the owners pay for repairs.
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
forwardtimes.com
Beto O’ Rourke Visits Houston to “Sit at the Feet” of Rev. William A. Lawson
Texas Gubernatorial candidate seeks campaign advice and support from the civil rights icon. When it comes to politics in Texas, especially in Houston, nearly every candidate seeks to get the endorsement and/or “sit at the feet” of one man—Reverend William A. “Bill” Lawson. Rev. Lawson...
Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
Sneak peek inside the new Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
These are the restaurants, shops coming to KCI Airport’s new terminal
Dozens of restaurants and shops, including plenty of local favorites, are coming to Kansas City International Airport's new terminal.
FBI searching for suspect who robbed Kansas City bank
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America in Kansas City at 31st and Main on Wednesday morning. According to police at about 11 a.m., the man indicated he had a weapon, but did not show one. He then fled southwest on foot with an undisclosed […]
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding teenage girl last seen Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Jada White was last seen on Monday in the area of 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. She was wearing a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and black Nike slide-on flip-flops. Police...
