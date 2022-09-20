ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students

A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Essence

Sheila Johnson Purchases Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C.

The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel — making her serious boss woman goals.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia

(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Suspect in custody after Washington Monument vandalized

A man was taken into custody after the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with paint, authorities said. U.S. Park Police reported Tuesday evening that the area around the base of the monument had been "temporarily closed" as a result. Footage from CBS affiliate WUSA-TV showed the monument's base...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy