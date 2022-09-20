Read full article on original website
2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students
A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
Lee Boyd Malvo Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Lee Boyd Malvo and learn more about the convicted DC area sniper.
US Park Police arrest man after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint
The National Park Service began cleaning the monument early Wednesday. The restoration process was not expected to impact visitation.
Washington Monument closed after it was splashed with red paint, graffiti
The U.S. Park Police temporarily closed the iconic Washington Monument late Tuesday after a man vandalized the popular tourist attraction by writing profanities on it and splashing it with red paint.
Sheila Johnson Purchases Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C.
The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel — making her serious boss woman goals.
thecentersquare.com
Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia
(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
Suspect in custody after Washington Monument vandalized
A man was taken into custody after the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with paint, authorities said. U.S. Park Police reported Tuesday evening that the area around the base of the monument had been "temporarily closed" as a result. Footage from CBS affiliate WUSA-TV showed the monument's base...
