Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County Makes Third Quarter Donation
The Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County held their third quarter meeting and gave out a lump sum of money to a local organization. The non-profit, all women group recently heard three presentations, and announced the donation of $10,900 would be awarded to the Bayard Betterment Foundation. The Betterment Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that has accomplished many projects that includes park playground equipment, along with demolishing the old shelter house and built a new one in its place. Their next project will be making improvements to the Bayard Community Center starting with adding handicap accessible bathrooms.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry School Board Moves Forward to Build Utility Storage Building Near Elementary School
The Perry School Board is pushing through another construction project, but on a smaller scale. The Board approved at their regular September meeting to build a new storage utility shed at the elementary school. Superintendent Clark Wicks says this building will be a needed facility for several items. “It’s critical...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuesday Ribbon Cutting Shows-Off Newly Improved Perry Middle School
A long awaited renovation project is officially over as the Perry Middle School celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony and public tours Tuesday evening. Principal Ned Menke says everything is basically brand new, including the classrooms. “The rooms are bigger, they’re up-to-date, and they’re with the times, where prior to it...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Ram Fans Encouraged Participate in Childhood Cancer Awareness Night on Friday
An annual event is happening later this week in support of children going through cancer. This Friday, the Greene County Rams are hosting the “Go, Fight, and Cure” at the home football game against Clarinda at Linduska Field in Jefferson. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so the community is encouraged to donate PlayDoh, Silly Putty or bubbles at the game or you can drop them off anytime this month at Home State Bank. These donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 15-21, 2022
Mit Ochuwenis, age 28, 1333 College Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Monica Lyon, age 45, 850 N. 22nd St, Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Tonja Dille, age 58, 3217 61st St, Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Approves Change to Graduation Requirement for Special Education
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of a new policy for employee use of cell phones as presented. The Board then approved six student school permits, 14 fundraising requests, an out of state travel request for FFA was approved, along with the first reading of two revised board policies, including the district not being required to provide a custodian for non-school related event that is held on school grounds, as well as changing graduation requirements for special education students that it be in accordance with their Individualized Education Plan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Two Purchase Agreements for Election Equipment
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with several people addressing the Board in open forum. A representative with CMC Pools of Iowa said they have been issuing pool permits since 2018 with the county. However, the representative complained about an unpleasant experience with Murray McConnell who the representative claimed was unprofessional to her and mocked her during a phone conversation. The Board accepted the representative’s information and will follow up with McConnell.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors To Take A Look At Iowa DOT Agreement
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet for their regular session today. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. Other items the Board will consider are an Information Use Policy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Conservation Receives Two Large-Sized Donations
Recently, the Greene County Conservation Department received two large donations. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 60 acres near Spring Lake Park was donated to the county and to be managed by the Conservation Board to be used as a wildlife refuge. Scheuermann notes there are not a lot of wildlife areas within Greene County and because of where the land is located along the East Buttrick Creek Watershed, the donation may also help another endeavor.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Wants Fun And Safe Homecomings For Local Schools
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office wants homecoming events for Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High Schools to be safe. Sheriff Marty Arganbright encourages those partaking in any pranks like teepeeing to be respectful of any property owner in the county. “You need to be careful this week driving around at...
Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Agreement To Continue To Issue Licenses
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday.. The Board approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to continue issuing driver licenses, as well as multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. The Board approved the agreement for the Living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Closer to Finalizing Solar Panel Ordinance
The Greene County Board of Supervisors are narrowing in on the final details of a new ordinance. For the past few weeks, the Board has been putting together an ordinance for utility-scale solar energy projects. NationalGrid Renewables is proposing to install a 100-megawatt solar panel farm near Grand Junction. Representatives have been at the previous two supervisors meetings to give their recommendations and suggestions. Supervisor Chair John Muir tells Raccoon Valley Radio they continue to receive input and they have also considered NationalGrid Renewables suggestions, but not part of a negotiation process.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm with family present during that time at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online Condolences may be left at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Nehring Pacing Girls Cross Country Squad
Perry sophomore Taryn Nehring has clocked the fastest 5k time this season for the Perry Jayette cross country team. Nehring’s time of 23:18 leads a young group of Jayettes. Julie Maylum has a 23:49, Natalie Castillo 25:16, Amy Diaz 26:35 and Mercedes Ponce 27:19.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Auction Sale Of Old Bus
The Guthrie Center School Board met in their regular meeting Monday. The Board approved the senior trip to Washington DC in March and the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis . They approved an obsolete equipment auction sale of an old bus from 2007, head cook compensation for Kassandra Sheeder and Nicole Hansen, a special education request allowable growth negative balance as presented, a certified annual report and transportation report.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Parks and Rec Offering Two Adult Volleyball Leagues
There are two volleyball programs starting up soon with the Perry Parks and Recreation Department. There is a Women’s Volleyball League with matches to be played every Wednesday from 6-8:30pm at the McCreary Community Center, starting October 5th. A team fee is $90. The Co-Ed Volleyball League will have matches played every Sunday from 3-5:30pm also at the McCreary Community Center. The cost per team is also $90. Interested individuals for either league must be at least 18 years old and the deadline to register is September 23rd.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Progressive Foundry and Dallas County Hospital Showcase Their Expansions Monday
A very busy week of celebrations with several businesses in Perry started Monday. In the morning there was a ribbon cutting for the newly expanded Progressive Foundry. The project has taken a few years to complete, but they added a new wellness center and new office space as well. President Kirk Vankirk appreciates the community’s patience and support throughout their expansion project.
theperrynews.com
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
Comments / 0