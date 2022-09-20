Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Wiggins approves entertainment district
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district. The Board of Alderman gave its stamp of approval on the project Tuesday. Now, they must wait 30 days to move forward with the plans. City leaders say the district could provide plenty of entertainment, from live music to food trucks.
Stone Country Enterprise
Hancock County Fair begins today
The annual Hancock County Fair is scheduled to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 21-24, at the Fairgrounds in the Kiln. “This year’s fair will be bigger and better than ever,” Hancock County Tourism Bureau Executive Director Myrna Green said this week.
WLOX
New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new cannabis facility in Pascagoula now has the green light from city leaders to begin growing medical marijuana. The city council voted Tuesday evening to approve a variance and special use permit for Kind Life Companies to operate a cannabis cultivation facility near the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WLOX
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Lawsuit against Singing River Health, former neurologist heading back to Jackson County court after recent decision
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A case related to a former Singing River Health System neurologist and one of his former patients will be heading back to Jackson County Circuit Court after a recent Court of Appeals decision. Wanda St. Andrie, a former patient of Dr. Terrence Millette, filed a...
WLOX
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
WDAM-TV
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in 12th District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
Picayune Item
Sheriff’s Department working rash of vehicle burglaries on Rock Ranch Road
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are working a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden said the burglaries occurred along the 900 block of Rock Ranch Road and so far six vehicles appear to have been burgled. The case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Woman accused of shooting Jones County 4-year-old arrested
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct name for the suspect. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road. Investigators said the child was taken by […]
Mississippi Press
First-ever ‘End of Summer BBQ’ event ready to go Saturday in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Hundreds of pounds of barbecue and smoked meat, coupled with some of the coast’s top musicians, will be the focal point of Saturday’s “End of Summer BBQ & Concert in the Park” in Ocean Springs. Organized by local businessman Tim Wold and...
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
Mississippi Press
Five Jackson County teams receive votes in AP prep football poll
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- East Central, Ocean Springs and Resurrection Catholic were each ranked in the top five statewide in their respective classfications in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll, with East Central the highest ranked at #3 in Class 5A. Gautier was the only other Jackson...
Gulfport tax preparer sentenced for filing false returns
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi tax preparer was sentenced to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents, Orland Reed worked at a tax preparation business in Gulfport. Between 2012 and 2014, he prepared tax returns for his clients that included one or more false items. […]
wxxv25.com
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
Comments / 0