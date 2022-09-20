ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MS

WLOX

Wiggins approves entertainment district

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district. The Board of Alderman gave its stamp of approval on the project Tuesday. Now, they must wait 30 days to move forward with the plans. City leaders say the district could provide plenty of entertainment, from live music to food trucks.
WIGGINS, MS
Stone Country Enterprise

Hancock County Fair begins today

The annual Hancock County Fair is scheduled to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 21-24, at the Fairgrounds in the Kiln. “This year’s fair will be bigger and better than ever,” Hancock County Tourism Bureau Executive Director Myrna Green said this week.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new cannabis facility in Pascagoula now has the green light from city leaders to begin growing medical marijuana. The city council voted Tuesday evening to approve a variance and special use permit for Kind Life Companies to operate a cannabis cultivation facility near the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 42

170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of shooting Jones County 4-year-old arrested

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct name for the suspect. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road. Investigators said the child was taken by […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Five Jackson County teams receive votes in AP prep football poll

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- East Central, Ocean Springs and Resurrection Catholic were each ranked in the top five statewide in their respective classfications in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll, with East Central the highest ranked at #3 in Class 5A. Gautier was the only other Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport tax preparer sentenced for filing false returns

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi tax preparer was sentenced to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents, Orland Reed worked at a tax preparation business in Gulfport. Between 2012 and 2014, he prepared tax returns for his clients that included one or more false items. […]
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
PETAL, MS

