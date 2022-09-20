Read full article on original website
Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County Makes Third Quarter Donation
The Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County held their third quarter meeting and gave out a lump sum of money to a local organization. The non-profit, all women group recently heard three presentations, and announced the donation of $10,900 would be awarded to the Bayard Betterment Foundation. The Betterment Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that has accomplished many projects that includes park playground equipment, along with demolishing the old shelter house and built a new one in its place. Their next project will be making improvements to the Bayard Community Center starting with adding handicap accessible bathrooms.
Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm with family present during that time at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online Condolences may be left at.
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Wants Fun And Safe Homecomings For Local Schools
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office wants homecoming events for Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High Schools to be safe. Sheriff Marty Arganbright encourages those partaking in any pranks like teepeeing to be respectful of any property owner in the county. “You need to be careful this week driving around at...
Greene County School Board Approves Change to Graduation Requirement for Special Education
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of a new policy for employee use of cell phones as presented. The Board then approved six student school permits, 14 fundraising requests, an out of state travel request for FFA was approved, along with the first reading of two revised board policies, including the district not being required to provide a custodian for non-school related event that is held on school grounds, as well as changing graduation requirements for special education students that it be in accordance with their Individualized Education Plan.
Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. A simple luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Register for Panora Girl Scouts Tomorrow
There will be registration open for an organization that has a positive effect on girls to reach their goals. The Panora Girl Scouts will have in person registration at the Panorama Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30pm tomorrow. The Girl Scouts creates an opportunity for girls to learn life empowering skills in a judgment-free environment. Also the Panora Girl Scouts is encouraging parents or guardians to donate their time as a co-leader or in other volunteer roles. All dues for a 2022-23 membership will be paid to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. For more information about the girl scouts registration visit here.
Perry School Board Moves Forward to Build Utility Storage Building Near Elementary School
The Perry School Board is pushing through another construction project, but on a smaller scale. The Board approved at their regular September meeting to build a new storage utility shed at the elementary school. Superintendent Clark Wicks says this building will be a needed facility for several items. “It’s critical...
Stuart Chamber Started Planning For CyHawk Tailgate Again Next Year
The city of Stuart had a big turnout for the RVTV Tailgate that celebrated the annual Iowa State versus Iowa football game. Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says they had an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who showed up throughout the day to downtown Stuart. Westre explains that this event is something they want to do whether or not RVTV comes back to Stuart.
Special Retail Promotion in Perry Tomorrow
The next retail promotional event with the Perry Chamber is happening tomorrow. The Sip and Shop allows customers to travel to several local businesses and enjoy not only shopping for fall apparel and decor, but also sipping on complimentary refreshments at each location. Those participating retailers include Atelier at 1109, Backwards Boutique, Blonde Sisters Boutique, Mary Rose Collection, Purple Star Studio, Salvaged Soul, The Scottish Fox, Ben’s Five and Dime, Betsy Peterson Design and Perry Flowers by Donna Jean. Additionally, there will be other in-store offerings as well.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 21-22, 2022
6:54am: A deputy investigated a vehicle theft in the 100 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. The vehicle was located in Ames and charges are pending. 10:08am: Dustin Evans 39 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail to be transported to prison. 10:30am: Christopher Lawrence 61 of Jefferson was...
Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Agreement To Continue To Issue Licenses
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday.. The Board approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to continue issuing driver licenses, as well as multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. The Board approved the agreement for the Living...
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Two Purchase Agreements for Election Equipment
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with several people addressing the Board in open forum. A representative with CMC Pools of Iowa said they have been issuing pool permits since 2018 with the county. However, the representative complained about an unpleasant experience with Murray McConnell who the representative claimed was unprofessional to her and mocked her during a phone conversation. The Board accepted the representative’s information and will follow up with McConnell.
Historic Cemetery Walk to Take Place at Jefferson Cemetery
Anyone who would like to learn some local history about residents who lived in Jefferson and Greene County, a special program is happening this weekend. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its second historic Cemetery Walk at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery this Sunday at 2pm. Attendees are to meet at the Welcome Center and then they can either drive or walk to the cemetery. They are also supposed to bring a lawn chair and a bottle of water.
AC/GC Cross Country Takes Course For Charger Invitational Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center will compete in their own cross country event today. The Charger Cross Country Invitational will host boys and girls teams from all around central Iowa that includes Perry, Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley, IKM-Manning, Martensdale-St Marys, Panorama and three others. The Iowarunjump.com updated their rankings in week 5 of the cross country season and they have ACGC boys cross country at the number ranked team and the girls team is ranked in the 13th spot.
Perry’s Nehring Pacing Girls Cross Country Squad
Perry sophomore Taryn Nehring has clocked the fastest 5k time this season for the Perry Jayette cross country team. Nehring’s time of 23:18 leads a young group of Jayettes. Julie Maylum has a 23:49, Natalie Castillo 25:16, Amy Diaz 26:35 and Mercedes Ponce 27:19.
Vintage Auto Tour Making Stop At Springbrook State Park
The State Parks Centennial Vintage Auto Tour will make a stop at the Springbrook State Park in Guthrie County as a journey to visit all of Iowa’s state parks in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the state parks. Organizer and former Chief of State Parks Kevin Szcodronski says...
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
Kevin Dillavou, 70, of Carroll
Funeral services for Kevin Dillavou, age 70, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Greene County School Board to Revise Policy on Public Using Buildings, Sites and Equipment
The Greene County School Board will meet in regular session tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider the final reading of a new board policy about employee cell phone use. Then under new business, the Board will consider for approval more school permit requests, fundraising requests, the first reading of revised board policies on community use of school district buildings, sites, and equipment; along with graduation requirements.
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Auction Sale Of Old Bus
The Guthrie Center School Board met in their regular meeting Monday. The Board approved the senior trip to Washington DC in March and the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis . They approved an obsolete equipment auction sale of an old bus from 2007, head cook compensation for Kassandra Sheeder and Nicole Hansen, a special education request allowable growth negative balance as presented, a certified annual report and transportation report.
