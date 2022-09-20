The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of a new policy for employee use of cell phones as presented. The Board then approved six student school permits, 14 fundraising requests, an out of state travel request for FFA was approved, along with the first reading of two revised board policies, including the district not being required to provide a custodian for non-school related event that is held on school grounds, as well as changing graduation requirements for special education students that it be in accordance with their Individualized Education Plan.

