Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Jerry Jones voices early concern over Jalen Hurts, Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Jalen Hurts' performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night has Jerry Jones talking. The Dallas Cowboys team owner revealed on a radio station that he watched every snap of that game, and acknowledges that his team will face a real threat when they come up against him. Craig Carton believes Jones' concern is premature, seeing as the Cowboys have multiple games to prepare for before they see the Eagles. Watch as he shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
Bleacher Report

3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks

When the going gets tough, you continue to swing for the fences—that’s what our NFL experts will do after another 7-9 week. Kirk Cousins has a new head coach, but his usual Monday Night Football letdown sank our consensus picks below .500. Through two weeks, we’ve learned valuable lessons from previous shortcomings and will apply that wisdom for a money-making Week 3 outcome.
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Facing Make-or-Break Games in Week 3

The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately league". It also stands for "Not For Long" if a player isn't performing. While players earn jobs in training camp and the preseason, coaches constantly evaluate their roster. Two weeks into the season, staff around the league can start to get an idea of who is getting the job done and who might need a reduced role.
Bleacher Report

Dak Prescott Returns to Cowboys' Practice for 1st Time Since Surgery on Thumb Injury

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott resumed practice for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is back on practice field, gripping and throwing a training ball. Not throwing footballs yet or taking snaps, 10 days removed from surgery on right thumb fracture. But this is part of him building toward quick return. As early as Week 4 or 5, team says. <a href="https://t.co/UrEycFaTRa">pic.twitter.com/UrEycFaTRa</a>
Bleacher Report

Nick Chubb, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 2

Nick Chubb's place atop the Madden 23 ratings amongst running backs was further solidified after EA Sports' update following Week 2. The Cleveland Browns running back is now ranked 98 overall, up from 97 last week and now two above the next halfback on the list, Tennessee Titans' superstar Derrick Henry.
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report

Stock Watch on Year 1 College Football Coaches

The offseason coaching carousel was a wild one, with several big-name programs making changes. As a result, there are 29 head coaches making their debuts during the 2022 season. Fourteen of the new faces are coaching in the Power Five, too. After three weeks, let's check in on how each...
