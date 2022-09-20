ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'All of a sudden the contract was no longer there': Aaron Ramsey reveals how he left Arsenal after new deal offer was mysteriously withdrawn... as Welsh star tries to get back on track at Nice after Juventus struggles

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Aaron Ramsey has revealed how Arsenal withdrew a new contract offer after he'd agreed terms just before his departure from the Emirates Stadium back in 2019.

The Wales midfielder's contract was due to expire but Ramsey believed the club wanted him to stay.

So it came as something of a shock when he was allowed to leave for Juventus on a free transfer that summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXGsI_0i2pyrqK00
Aaron Ramsey waves goodbye to the Emirates Stadium before he left Arsenal back in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEyD1_0i2pyrqK00
The Wales midfielder has revealed how he was offered a new contract but Arsenal - then managed by Unai Emery - and agreed to sign it before it was taken off the table

Speaking to The Times, the 31-year-old, now at French club Nice, said: 'It all happened... I agreed to a contract they proposed.

'Things went quiet for a few weeks. I was telling my agent, 'Let's do it', then all of a sudden the contract was no longer there. So there was nothing to sign or agree.

'It was a difficult start for a few months with Unai [Emery]. As the season was going on, I was playing more and playing really well.

'Then January came and I had to make a decision whether I carried on and saw what happened or whether I agreed [to sign] somewhere [else].'

Juventus were keen on Ramsey and offered him a deal worth some £400,000-a-week, which he accepted in the summer of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsR0A_0i2pyrqK00
Ramsey is now playing for Nice in Ligue 1 after struggling to make much impact at Juventus

'I decided to do that [move] because there was nothing on the table [from Arsenal]', Ramsey added.

Ramsey spent 10 years with the Gunners, scoring 64 times in 369 appearances and helped them to three FA Cup successes.

But despite the manner of his exit, Ramsey, who had a tear-soaked farewell on the Emirates Stadium pitch, has no animosity towards his old club.

'I have no bad words or bad feelings to Arsenal. They are still a massive part of my life and I still look out for them and I am really glad to see them do so well,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqRab_0i2pyrqK00
Ramsey was on £400,000-a-week at Juventus but ended up loaned out to Rangers

'I always have love for Arsenal and that will never change.'

Ramsey's time with Juventus proved to be underwhelming and he spent part of last season on loan at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

He accepted a free transfer to ambitious Ligue 1 club Nice at the start of August.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Daily Mail

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Juventus#New Deal#Times#French#Unai Lsb Emery
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable

Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION

Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rafael Nadal delighted to play role in ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell at Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal is used to pressure but even he will be feeling the nerves when he lines up alongside Roger Federer for the Swiss great’s final match.Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career by partnering Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup after Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night.“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals his ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure with the Ivorian joining the club as a youth coach... and jokes that he's 'coming for the Ballon d'Or' after receiving advice from his hero

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure, in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend. Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton on a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club one month later after he was handed a full-time role coaching for the club's academy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Christian Eriksen STUNNER in vain as hosts move top of Group A1 with Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer on target either side of Man United star's long-range effort in hard-fought victory

Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia to secured 2-1 win over Denmark this evening. In hard-fought game game, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to put his side into a deserving lead. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the visitors...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Let's do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1': Jack Grealish AGREES to a night out with Sportsmail's Graeme Souness... but cheekily suggests Man United flop comes along too, with both players having felt the Scot's wrath

Jack Grealish has given Graeme Souness the green light after being invited on a night out by the former Liverpool captain - but only if he can bring Paul Pogba along. Souness has taken aim at Grealish on several occasions in recent weeks, insisting in his latest Sportsmail column that the Man City winger should learn to live with negative comments.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

612K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy