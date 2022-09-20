ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect

NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
PONCA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI and family seek answers after 2020 murder in Noble County

Cashion, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly two and a half years after the murder of a Noble County couple, investigators and family members say they still don't know who did it. Devin Ratliff says he hasn't spoke to his parents, Bobby and Faye Ratliff, since Feb. 2020. "The last conversation...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Kay County, OK
Crime & Safety
1600kush.com

Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man convicted in assault case

NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Tonkawa man convicted of 15 burglary charges

NEWKIRK — A warrant with bond endorsed at $2,500 is issued for Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, by the Kay County District Court. Clement was convicted on 15 burglary charges and a conspiracy charge on Aug. 1. In that case he was arrested with two others by Tonkawa police...
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Sept. 15-18

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 2:10 a.m. police arrested Wyatt Hough on drug charges at Doolin and 8th Street. At 12:29 a.m. police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 11 east of the 4th Street Bridge. No ambulance transport was needed. At 2 a.m. inmate...
BLACKWELL, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CUSHING, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KOCO

19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 1-13

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk is one of 90 Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced today that 90 Oklahoma high schools have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
OKLAHOMA STATE

