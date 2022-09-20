Read full article on original website
News On 6
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect
NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
okcfox.com
OSBI and family seek answers after 2020 murder in Noble County
Cashion, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly two and a half years after the murder of a Noble County couple, investigators and family members say they still don't know who did it. Devin Ratliff says he hasn't spoke to his parents, Bobby and Faye Ratliff, since Feb. 2020. "The last conversation...
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
1600kush.com
Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City man convicted in assault case
NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Tonkawa man convicted of 15 burglary charges
NEWKIRK — A warrant with bond endorsed at $2,500 is issued for Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, by the Kay County District Court. Clement was convicted on 15 burglary charges and a conspiracy charge on Aug. 1. In that case he was arrested with two others by Tonkawa police...
kaynewscow.com
Police logs Sept. 15-18
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 2:10 a.m. police arrested Wyatt Hough on drug charges at Doolin and 8th Street. At 12:29 a.m. police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 11 east of the 4th Street Bridge. No ambulance transport was needed. At 2 a.m. inmate...
Preliminary hearing date set for Oklahoma man accused in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
Murder Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Enid Roommate
Jury selection began Monday for the criminal trial of Jarrod Bergman in Grant County. Garfield County prosecutors charged Bergman with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and intimidation of a witness in 2020. Enid police said they found evidence that Bergman was present at a shooting that killed Cord...
KOCO
19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAKE TV
Ark City parents say a school crosswalk long-neglected by the city nearly cost an 11-year-old his life
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just rushed right there to make sure that they were safe," said Ark City resident Jill Wineinger. Wineinger got a call Monday that's every parent's worst nightmare – a car hit her 11-year-old son on his way to school. "Total freak out, and...
kaynewscow.com
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Sheriff’s weekly jail booking: Sept. 12 – Sept. 19, 2022
Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office weekly jail bookings for Sept. 12, 2022, through Sept. 19, 2022 are as follows:. NAME Age HOMETOWN LOCATION OF ARREST CHARGES DATE OF ARREST. Asbury, Christopher 28 Wellington, Kansas 1422 E. Harvey Ave., Wellington, KS 67152 Failure to Appear...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
KOCO
World's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree returning to Enid this holiday season
ENID, Okla. — The world's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree will return to downtown Enid this holiday season. It's a 140-foot fir tree from California with 20,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments. More than 30,000 people saw the tree in person last year. This year's tree will be lit up starting...
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk is one of 90 Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced today that 90 Oklahoma high schools have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split
When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them. Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and...
