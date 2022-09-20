ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Vote: Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 6

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week six of the high school football season is here and that brings another round of voting for the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

There are three nine man football contests that viewers can vote on this week.

Above are the choices for this week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The first option is a cross class battle of undefeated teams. 9AA #2 Wall is set to host 9A #4 Lyman. Both teams are yet to fall this season.

The second choice features a 9AA contest between Platte-Geddes and Bon Homme.

The final option for viewers to vote on is a cross class clash between 9A Chester Area and 9AA Viborg-Hurley.

The contest that earns the most votes will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following the conclusion of Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

SportsZone airs on this Friday, September 23 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

