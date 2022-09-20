BODY IS FOUND With ID; MISSING MAN IS ARRESTED. On September 20, 2022 deputies were on scene at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens in reference to a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd). At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible. William Loyd Todd was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM tonight for murder.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO