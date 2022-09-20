ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Parker, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
myclintonnews.com

Couple was reported missing

BODY IS FOUND With ID; MISSING MAN IS ARRESTED. On September 20, 2022 deputies were on scene at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens in reference to a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd). At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible. William Loyd Todd was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM tonight for murder.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911
wspa.com

2 shot at Greenville Co. home

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County. Union Co. deputies investigate social media posts …. Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect. Missing persons case in Laurens Co. leads to body, …. 2 dead in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens School District 55 Threat

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Turkey shortage impacting Upstate businesses

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Tate Meatworks, Thanksgiving is already on the mind of owner Grant Tate. “If you don’t have a turkey, real world, by the second week of October I can almost promise you you’ll be eating beef or chicken,” he said. Usually, the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy