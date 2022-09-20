Read full article on original website
Related
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
Pedestrian dead in Greenwood Co. collision
One person died Wednesday after being hit buy a car in Greenwood County.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myclintonnews.com
Couple was reported missing
BODY IS FOUND With ID; MISSING MAN IS ARRESTED. On September 20, 2022 deputies were on scene at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens in reference to a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd). At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible. William Loyd Todd was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM tonight for murder.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate Seneca man
According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.
WYFF4.com
'Horrible': Greenville woman attacked by rabid raccoon in Hilton Head warns others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville woman's vacation at the beach turned into terror when she was attacked by a rabid raccoon. Barbara Ard is still recovering after being attacked by the wild animal on the first night of her vacation on Hilton Head Island a few weeks ago. Ard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wspa.com
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County. Union Co. deputies investigate social media posts …. Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect. Missing persons case in Laurens Co. leads to body, …. 2 dead in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg...
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
FOX Carolina
‘It’s long overdue’: Plans for new jail in Anderson Co. moving forward
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials say they want to create more humane ways to house inmates and protect their officers with a new jail. Plans for a new jail are moving forward as officials have settled on an architect to build the $55 million project. The council...
FOX Carolina
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SCDNR investigates fish kill on Middle Tyger River
A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg Co. Council outlines spending plan for homelessness grant
Spartanburg County Council on Monday approved a spending plan to address homelessness using a $2,122,446 grant from the federal government.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Man charged with attempted first degree murder in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with attempted first degree murder.
FOX Carolina
Turkey shortage impacting Upstate businesses
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Tate Meatworks, Thanksgiving is already on the mind of owner Grant Tate. “If you don’t have a turkey, real world, by the second week of October I can almost promise you you’ll be eating beef or chicken,” he said. Usually, the...
FOX Carolina
46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
Student arrested after prank-intended threat puts Laurens Co. school on hold
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Thursday after a threat intended to be a prank placed a Laurens County high school on hold. Officials implemented a schoolwide hold around 11:30 a.m. at Laurens District 55 High School due to comments circulating around campus. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and district officials responded […]
Comments / 0