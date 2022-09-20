ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett both lit when asked about it. No, it wasn’t one of their two touchdown connections nor was it the block thrown by Bennett to spring Bowers’ rushing touchdown.

It was a 28-yard reception by freshman tight end Oscar Delp. The final touchdown of the afternoon was Delp’s first of his promising career.

“I saw the play call and I was just hoping for it,” Bowers said. “They were in a good defense for it and Carson threw it up. I jumped up in the air and was super excited for that.”

