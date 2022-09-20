Read full article on original website
4 arrested after EBRSO seizes 1,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says that a two-month investigation and state funding resulted in four arrests and over 1,000 doses of lethal fentanyl. EBRSO says that state funding appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White was used to fight the fentanyl...
Traffic stop in Morgan City uncovers methamphetamine
A Morgan City traffic stop discovers hundreds of suspected methamphetamine in pill form.
Police arrest suspect in deadly apartment break-in and shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge late Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in the shooting death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker.
LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
WANTED: Man out on bond on murder charge accused of attempted murder, other charges in separate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Detectives said they are searching for Luke Simmons, 39. He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
EBR narcotics deputies investigate more than 150 fentanyl overdoses this year
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. “They’re working undercover. They do a lot of what they call control buys of these drugs from individuals,”...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas
Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge man accused of stealing woman’s check from mail, making it payable to himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a Baton Rouge woman wrote a $110 check to pay a bill and put it in the mail, she expected the funds to be delivered and her bill paid without any problems. But according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a...
Baton Rouge man escapes murder conviction in friend's slaying, found guilty of manslaughter
A Baton Rouge man was convicted Thursday for shooting and killing his friend during an argument on the city’s north side in 2020. Kevin Jermaine Tasker Jr., 36, claimed he shot his friend in self-defense after the man grabbed Tasker's 6-year-old son. Prosecutors, however, claimed the killing was intentional.
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge
Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments. The storm is expected to affect parts of Canada late Friday and Saturday. Scotlandville High school transitions to hybrid learning schedule. Updated: 3 hours ago. Scotlandville High continues in-person learning after plumbing issues...
Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police
Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office
BATON ROUGE - Several mailboxes were broken into Saturday outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday. Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
