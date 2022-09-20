ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Fentanyl#Crack Cocaine#Methamphetamine#Ebrso Narcotics Agents#Peerless St#Ebrso K 9#Ebrso Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas

Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments. The storm is expected to affect parts of Canada late Friday and Saturday. Scotlandville High school transitions to hybrid learning schedule. Updated: 3 hours ago. Scotlandville High continues in-person learning after plumbing issues...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22. Police say a male...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police

Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office

BATON ROUGE - Several mailboxes were broken into Saturday outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday. Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy