ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team.

Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool player impressed the Mexican on their coaching course together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNkak_0i2pwDTY00
Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is now manager of Atletico Madrid's U19 side

The 43-year-old told Mundo Deportivo: 'Fernando Torres has great abilities. Equally, Alvaro Arbeloa.

'You could already see they stood out during the course.'

It is not the first time Torres has been tipped to have a successful career in management.

Former Atletico coach Armando de la Morena told AS in March: 'A coach like Fernando, knowing his career a bit, as a player and always with the respect that he has acted, has the conditions to be a great coach.

'I know it from the players too, who tell me wonders about him, how he transmits, how he gives them the concepts. So what I see in him is that if everything is going the right way, then we have a future coach for Spanish football and for Atletico and hopefully for the national team as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1VLQ_0i2pwDTY00
Torres could be set to join former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard into senior management
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDEIg_0i2pwDTY00
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez (right) has tipped Torres to have a career in management

'He spoke very well to you even when he was still a kid, 17, 18 years old. He is always respectable both on and off the field, for his manners and behaviour. After all, a coach has to be that. An example both outside and inside the field. And he meets those conditions.'

Torres and Arbeloa were team-mates at Anfield from 2007 to 2009 before the latter left the club to join Real Madrid, 18 months prior to the striker signing for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid legend Torres was assistant for Atletico's U19 side when they won their league last season.

Torres is now in charge of the team, following a host of former Liverpool team-mates into management, including Arbeloa, Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa holds the same role at Real Madrid, where he had previously coached the U17 side, following in the footsteps of club legend Raul Gonzalez.

Alonso was most recently in charge of Real Sociedad's 'B' side, winning them promotion to the Segunda two seasons ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePxsw_0i2pwDTY00
Former Liverpool and Spain team-mates Torres (left) and Arbeloa (right) are now managing the U19 sides for LaLiga rivals Atletico and Real Madrid

Gerrard has enjoyed the greatest success from that Liverpool squad, winning the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain, who formed a deadly partnership with Torres towards the end of the 2000s, is now at Aston Villa, who sit 15th in the Premier League.

Liverpool's team featuring the likes of Alonso, Arbeloa, Gerrard and Torres came closest to winning a league title in the 2008-09 season, where they finished four points off eventual champions Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAL6r_0i2pwDTY00
Marquez played against Torres during the latter's first stint as an Atletico Madrid player

Torres is one of Atletico's most iconic players of all-time and had been idolised by fans ever since he broke into the team in the 2001 to fire them back to LaLiga after they had been relegated to the second division the previous season.

He remained a fan favourite even after joining Liverpool in 2007 and when he came back to the club in 2015 some 45,000 fans flocked to the Vicente Calderon just to see him presented.

He finally won a trophy with Atletico in his final season with the club as he came off the bench in their 3-0 win over Marseille in the 2018 Europa League final.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'

Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA
The US Sun

Ex-PSG Women’s star Diallo ‘Googled how to break a kneecap’ and ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ before attack on team-mate

FRENCH footballer Aminata Diallo allegedly searched online for "how to break a kneecap" before an attack on her ex-Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kheira Hamraoui. Extracts of a police surveillance report published by Le Parisien newspaper also paint a picture of Diallo developing a "pathological" hatred towards her fellow midfielder. Police are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Fernando Torres
Person
Xabi Alonso
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Chelsea#Atletico Madrid#Catalan#Mexican#Spanish
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION

Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable

Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros

England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

612K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy