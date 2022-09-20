ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxgCv_0i2pw2qo00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of S.E. 54th St. on a welfare check.

Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man

An employee at the apartment complex called 911 when they discovered a body inside a vacant apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Dwayne Mack dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Pottawatomie County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Shawnee, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#911#Violent Crime#S E 54th St#Nexstar Media Inc
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah

Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
HARRAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy