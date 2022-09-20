Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
Just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of S.E. 54th St. on a welfare check.Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
An employee at the apartment complex called 911 when they discovered a body inside a vacant apartment.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Dwayne Mack dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
