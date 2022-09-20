ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police make several arrests for trespassing in house set to be demolished

(Fargo, ND) -- As many as seven people may face charges for trespassing in a home set to be demolished. Police arrested the alleged trespassers Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North. Police say all but one of those arrested have no permanent address. One of the people also had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

18K lost in recent grandparent scam

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
wdayradionow.com

Not guilty plea issued by Fargo triple murder suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The man accused of shooting two people and their unborn child at a North Fargo business last November has entered his plea. Anthony Reese has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder in the shooting, which took place at Composite America off 27th street north last year just moments after Reese was fired from his job there.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
WEST FARGO, ND
Eduardo Flores
valleynewslive.com

Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
MAPLETON, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody

A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police searching for missing teen

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before noon, Fargo PD responded to a four-car accident at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. and 42nd St. S.W. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report shows a driver was approaching a red light and wasn’t...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
FARGO, ND
Public Safety
wdayradionow.com

False alarm: Fargo Fire crews respond to apartment for smoke from cooking food

(Fargo, ND) -- Concern of a possible apartment fire Thursday morning in Fargo is being washed away by the Fargo Fire Department. Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells WDAY Radio crews were initially called to the complex around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 15th street south for reports of smoke coming from a unit inside. This led to several tenants vacating the building, but no fire was actually found.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
MOORHEAD, MN

