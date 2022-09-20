ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love is Blind's Kyle Abrams dating after Deepti Vempati split

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Love is Blind stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have broken up.

Kyle Abrams confirmed his split from Deepti Vempati and said he is dating someone new. Screenshot via Netflix/YouTube

Abrams confirmed his split from Vempati in an Instagram post Monday and said he is dating someone new.

Abrams and Vempati were both featured in Season 2 of Love is Blind , a Netflix dating reality series where singles are able to date but not see each other. The couples meet face-to-face after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Abrams and Vempati dated and got engaged to Shaina Hurley and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, respectively, during their time on Love is Blind and got together after the Season 2 finale. The pair both appeared in a new After the Altar special, released Friday on Netflix.

In his post Monday, Abrams said he and Vempati split in early summer.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer," Abrams said. "Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way."

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he shared. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

Vempati has yet to comment on the split.

Love is Blind will return for a third season featuring all-new singles Oct. 19 on Netflix.

