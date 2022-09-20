ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'

Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
WORLD
msn.com

A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GMA

CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
KIDS
ADDitude

What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
WILDLIFE
PsyPost

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average...
KIDS
physiciansweekly.com

Social Anxiety Disorder Treatment Seeking Correlates

For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite well-researched and efficient therapies for social anxiety disorder, most persons with the illness do not go to therapy and those who generally suffer for years before doing so. Therefore, understanding the factors that affected a person’s decision to seek therapy for social anxiety disorder was essential. Using the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III), a sizable representative adult sample from the United States, this study examined the relationships between treatment seeking for social anxiety disorder and demographic characteristics, psychiatric comorbidities, social anxiety disorder symptomatology, and specific feared situations. The DSM-V criteria were used to identify socially anxious people (n=1,255), and treatment seeking was assessed by receiving either professional help or medication to diminish social anxiety disorder symptoms. The results showed significant connections between treatment seeking, age, and co-occurring anxiety disorders. In addition, it’s significant that this research discovered a strong and distinctive link between increased treatment seeking for social anxiety disorder and certain symptoms like panic attacks (AOR=2.92). Anxiety over specific dreaded situations, such as speaking in front of small groups (AOR=1.78) and small groups in general (AOR=1.66), was 1 of these symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Little rodent, big appetite: Researchers identify the dietary impacts of invasive mice on the Farallon Islands

On an island 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, a hoard of invasive house mice are packing an ecological wallop far larger than what their small statures would suggest. These are the conclusions of a study led by LSU Associate Professor of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences Michael Polito, along with researchers from Point Blue Conservation Science, San Jose State University and California State University Channel Islands. The study was published today in PeerJ—Life and Environment.
WILDLIFE

