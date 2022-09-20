Read full article on original website
Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Syracuse Common Councilor’s explanation to police on domestic incident that led to arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking a woman on two separate occasions provided police with his own account of the incidents. Amir Gethers, 27, was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment Wednesday, according to criminal complaint documents filed in Syracuse City Court.
Homeless Syracuse man attacked off-duty deputy, cut officer’s face, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A homeless Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he attacked a deputy with a folding saw in a parking lot of the OnCenter. Joseph H. Peters, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested for using the folding saw to cut a deputy across the officer’s face, according to an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office news release.
County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI and multiple infractions
A Town of Genoa man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be driving while intoxicated and without a license, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Andrew J. Hulslander, 51, was pulled over by officers on McLean Road in the Town of Cortlandville “for...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’
Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
cnyhomepage.com
UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year-old boy released from jail on bond
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman charged with abusing and neglecting an 11-year-old boy was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond, according to the Onondaga County Justice Center records. Susan Orendorf, 44, of Knowell Road, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare...
