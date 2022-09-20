ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

localsyr.com

Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI and multiple infractions

A Town of Genoa man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be driving while intoxicated and without a license, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Andrew J. Hulslander, 51, was pulled over by officers on McLean Road in the Town of Cortlandville “for...
Syracuse.com

Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’

Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages

OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
cnyhomepage.com

UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
