‘We were going to be the best’: Former principal of Brownwood school speaks on rising through ranks, Blue Ribbon school award
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – East Elementary School in Brownwood was named one out of 31 Texas public school nominees for the National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education. The former principal responsible for bringing the once F-rated school to an A-rated school says she’s proud of her work and even more so, […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant in regard to wanting a trespass warning issued to an individual. After meeting with the complainant, the individual was located and issued the trespass warning. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at...
Coleman Police Shoot a Dangerous Sword-Wielding Suspect on a Bicycle
COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…
Ribbon Cutting Held for Texas Ranger Motel
The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna was the site of the latest Ribbon Cutting held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. The historic motel is under new ownership and an Open House was held Wednesday evening. Many community members and friends came to see the beautiful and historic building and facilities. Todd & Vicki Virden announced the new on-site managers, Gary and Paula Blake, to the community and served food and drinks to all the visitors. Several Chamber members, the Blakes, and Virden's family posed for the Ribbon Cutting photo above. Available at the property are a cabin, rooms, and RV Park and a laundry facility.
Eventual stop of evasive bicyclist leads to arrest on multiple charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of 1st Street when they observed a bicyclist traveling southbound without a functioning headlamp. The bicyclist began making evasive maneuvers as if to elude officers but was eventually stopped in the 1400 block of 2nd Street.
TxDOT hosting child safety seat check-up event and resource fair Sept. 22
Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children in the nation, so Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District will host a child safety seat check-up event and resource fair from 3-6 PM this Thurs., Sept. 22 at Big Country Ford (500 W. Commerce Street) in Brownwood.
UPDATE: Sword-wielding bicyclist hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Coleman
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A witness reported Wednesday morning that a man on a bicycle shot at a Coleman police officer. In an update that same afternoon, the City of Coleman confirmed that the officer fired a shot but was not shot, himself. Chief Marty Baker with Coleman Police Department, confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that the […]
Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman
According to a statement from the City of Coleman:. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Coleman Police Department responded to a call for service at the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets for a person riding a bicycle threatening people with a sword.
Drawing Classes Offered at Art Center
Learn how to draw, or improve your drawing skills, in a series of classes coming to the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Classes will be Wednesday mornings, 10 am to 11:30 am, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26. The cost is $20 per session. The only supplies needed are a sketch pad and pencil. Prepayment is not required.
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
Renaming of Dusty Moore Vocational Building honors late BHS teacher who ‘went above and beyond’
The memory of Dusty Moore, who taught at Brownwood High School from 1968 until his passing in November 1981, is being honored as his name is now emblazoned on the “Dusty Moore Vocational Building” on the high school campus. Former students Herb Ragsdale and Mike Smith were among...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
HPU names honorees for 2022 Stinger Spectacular
Howard Payne University will honor seven individuals for achievements and service during the Stinger Spectacular on October 14-15. The weekend’s activities encompass Homecoming, Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview. The honorees for 2022 are Mede Nix ’80, Distinguished Alumna; Elizabeth (Santos) Garcia ’72, Coming Home Queen; Stephen Cox ’10,...
St. Mary Queen of Peace Festival set for Nov. 12
The St. Mary Queen of Peace Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1103 Main Avenue in Brownwood, with events set to take place outside in the parking lot. Activities will include games, good, crafts, live auction, dessert, salsa contest, cake walk and famous gorditas.
DIANE ADAMS: Brownwood at the turn of the 20th century
I found this little glimpse into life in Brownwood at the turn of the 20th Century. Texas Author Boyce House, who spent some of his growing up years in Brownwood during the early 1900s, was once asked to write about his recollections of the town for the Texas Literature Club of Brownwood High School. His response reads like something out of It’s a Wonderful Life, or the childhood recollections of Garrison Keillor, rather than tales of the untamed frontier–which Brownwood was, just a few decades before Boyce’s letter was written.
SALSA’s Hispanic Heritage Month Launch and Mexican Independence Day Celebration successful
SALSA, a local non-profit organization started in 2019, launched its first Hispanic Heritage Month/Mexican Independence Day celebration on September 17, and by all accounts was a huge success. The event included music provided by DJ Cantu and the sound of Tejano music filled the air, food vendors sold tamales and...
11U Brown County Outlaws win Grip It & Rip It tournament
The 11U Brown County Outlaws competed this past Sunday in the City Limits Sports Academy’s “Grip it & Rip it” tournament and came home as first place champions. In all, they played 4 games with combined run totals of 51-5. They look to maintain their undefeated record of 6-0 on the year intact as they compete in the Freight Fest tournament Oct. 9 playing up in the 12U division.
MICHAEL BUNKER: A dose of perspective
In the old days, Brownwood wasn’t even “blue collar.” It was “dirt collar.” Most of the people downtown at any given time, if they weren’t operating a shop of some sort, were here in wagons or trailers or trucks from out on the frontier. You came to town to get supplies and have things repaired. Maybe you got some news, too. This was still true (Brownwood being ‘dirt collar’) right up until tens of thousands of soldiers and soon-to-be soldiers invaded the town when Camp Bowie opened in late 1940, and even a little before that when 15,000 workmen came to town to build the camp.
