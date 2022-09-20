ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
Distractify

TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
Ossiana Tepfenhart

What Types Of Food Are Americans Ordering?

If nothing else, America is currently undergoing a restaurant boom. This is particularly true in places like New Jersey, where new ethnic foods are becoming increasingly popular every day. With all the different types of takeout that people enjoy these days, did you ever wonder which one is the most popular?
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nations's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

A New Meat Just Landed On The Chipotle Menu

When you walk into a Chipotle, chances are you already know what you want. Maybe you're dreaming of carnitas tacos with roasted chili-corn salsa and a tall glass of berry agua fresca. Perhaps you don't eat meat, and you're craving a burrito that goes heavy on plant-based sofritas, even heavier on tomatillo chili salsa, and heavier still on guacamole. If you prefer a deconstructed meal, you might be jonesing for a barbacoa bowl with fajita veggies and a warm flour tortilla on the side (via Chipotle). Whatever the case, the assembly-line speed that goes along with Chipotle's customizable model doesn't leave much room for the slow menu perusal of a typical restaurant — unless you want to hold up the line.
Mashed

A Subway Parody Account Fooled TikTok With A Fake Discount 'Hack'

If you're wanting to "eat fresh" while on the go, Subway has always branded itself as a healthy fast food option. In 100 countries, Subway garnered a reputation as the largest quick service restaurant, making the brand a global phenomenon (via Subway). By 2017, Subway even surpassed McDonald's and Starbucks for the number of its locations with around 44,000 restaurants (via CNBC). But while Subway had more presence, the iconic sandwich chain lagged behind in sales to its competition, leading to a number of restaurant closings starting in 2014.
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Thrillist

Wendy's Has BOGO Breakfast Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

You might have noticed, Wendy's loves slinging discounts that entice you to pull up to the drive-thru window. Recent deals have included burgers for a dollar, free fries, and coupon books full of free Frostys. But the deals aren't limited to lunch and dinner staples. The chain has another deal...
24/7 Wall St.

Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall

Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
