It’s National Fall Awareness Week, Dale Reckless, MRS Physical Therapy Discusses Fall Prevention at 9:10 AM Wednesday

Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Weekend Planner: Evans City Pumpkin-fest, Scott Twp. Craft Fair, Kids Day at 8th and Penn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's expected to be a busy weekend in the Pittsburgh area!Evans City hosting its first ever Pumpkin-festIt's free to get in. It's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The event will take over downtown Evans City along several streets with food, family fun, crafts, and vendors. For more information, click here.Scott Township's 8th Annual Fall Craft FairThe fair is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott Township Municipal Building.There, of course, will be arts and crafts, as well as food.The event is free to attend, but there will be a 50/50 auction with proceeds benefiting the Scott Township Library. Click here for more. Kids Day at the Backyard at 8th and PennThe free event in Downtown Pittsburgh will feature performances, prizes, and activities.There will also be a food truck and mocktails.The event is taking place on Saturday from 12:00 Noon to 5:30 p.m. For more, click here.
beavercountyradio.com
Tri-State Neuropathy To Hold Informational Seminar In Monaca On October 13
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We started seeing patients and we started seeing people get better, and it was remarkable to see that we’re taking these nerves and getting them back to life.”. Ten years and seven locations later, Dr. Shawn Richey and Dr. Jared Yevins are continuing to help...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
butlerradio.com
BHS Offering Additional Vaccine Clinics
The Butler Health System has released more information about upcoming COVID vaccine clinics. BHS will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Like other vaccines, this medicine has two doses four weeks apart but unlike other vaccines, the Novavax contains no viral particles. Instead it only has a protein which is similar to annual flu vaccines.
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Ice Arena on Lockdown as Police Search for Unknown Subject
(Brighton Twp., Pa.) The Beaver County Ice Arena posted on their Facebook Page late Wednesday morning that they were requested by law enforcement officials to lock down the Brady’s Run Ice rink while police search the area for a fugitive. Beaver County 9-1-1 confirmed that Pa. State Troopers were...
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
beavercountyradio.com
PA Cyber Building in Midland Struck by a Pickup Truck
(Midland, Pa.) Midland Fire Chief Joe D’Itri, Jr. reported Thursday morning that a pickup truck driver struck the PA Cyber School building at 700 Midland Avenue Wednesday night. Police and firefighters were called out just after 10:3o PM. According to the report the driver came around the bend striking the corner of the building and it’s very badly damaged. Chief D’Itri reported that the school’s maintenance crew arrived and secured the building. The male driver dumped the truck on Penn Avenue. and he hasn’t been identified.
beavercountyradio.com
Final Southbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Closure This Weekend
(Pittsburgh, PA )PennDOT District 11 is announcing the final southbound weekend closure on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 23 through Monday morning, September 26 weather permitting. A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge...
ellwoodcity.org
Beaver County Conservation District Hosting Tire Collection Event
The Beaver County Conservation District’s Mosquito Vector Disease Program is hosting a one-day tire collection at the district office and environmental center October 22, 2022. The collection is open to Beaver County residents and accepting car and light truck tires up to 20” off rim. This event is...
butlerradio.com
Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones
A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
Farm and Dairy
Balancing love, loss and life after a farmer’s suicide
ENON VALLEY, Pa. — This was supposed to be the summer Rob and Stacy Cosgrove would start the next chapter of their lives together. They’d finally be empty nesters. The couple had successfully raised four children, Michelle, Maggie, Marissa and Brian, in the big white farmhouse just outside of Enon Valley proper. It’s the same farmhouse where Rob grew up with his parents and three older sisters.
beavercountyradio.com
11-Year-Old Takes Grandparents Car and Crashes it in Pittsburgh
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) An 11-year-old boy decided he wanted to go for a joy ride and took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood shortly before 3AM this morning. The juvenile crashed the car at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap...
Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
wtae.com
Car smashes into Baldwin dentist's office
BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — A car crashed into a Baldwin dentist's office Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle went right through the front of Premier Family Dentistry along Clairton Boulevard. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told the manager was inside at the time and the driver was a patient there. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital following West View house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in West View.Four firefighters were among the injured, as well as the homeowner.The fire broke out at a home along Highlands Avenue around 8:45 p.m. before spreading to the house located next door.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River
Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30. Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion. The large, open space provides for...
