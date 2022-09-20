It’s National Fall Awareness Week, Dale Reckless, MRS Physical Therapy Discusses Fall Prevention at 9:10 AM Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's expected to be a busy weekend in the Pittsburgh area!Evans City hosting its first ever Pumpkin-festIt's free to get in. It's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The event will take over downtown Evans City along several streets with food, family fun, crafts, and vendors. For more information, click here.Scott Township's 8th Annual Fall Craft FairThe fair is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott Township Municipal Building.There, of course, will be arts and crafts, as well as food.The event is free to attend, but there will be a 50/50 auction with proceeds benefiting the Scott Township Library. Click here for more. Kids Day at the Backyard at 8th and PennThe free event in Downtown Pittsburgh will feature performances, prizes, and activities.There will also be a food truck and mocktails.The event is taking place on Saturday from 12:00 Noon to 5:30 p.m. For more, click here.

EVANS CITY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO