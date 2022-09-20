Read full article on original website
NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 3 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 3 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 7-9, Season: 12-20 Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers at...
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to meet in epic QB battle: NFL Week Three games live on Sky Sports
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady; two NFL all-time greats meet for only the fifth time in their respective Hall of Fame careers, live on Sky Sports this Sunday. The Week Three double-header live on Sky has been announced, with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) also travelling to the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in a clash of the two unbeaten AFC East teams outfits.
Which Pro Football Stadium Has the Priciest Beer in the NFL?
Fans in Philadelphia who headed to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night to close out Week 2 in the NFL were able to witness a breakout performance from third-year player Jalen Hurts as the young quarterback finished with three total touchdowns in a 24-7 win for the home team that really wasn’t all that close.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
NFL Week 3 matchups: Bills-Dolphins battle to remain undefeated; Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady
Week 2 was week of the comebacks. What does this week have in store? USA TODAY Sports previews Week 3 matchups. One of the biggest is Bills-Dolphins.
Predicting NFL Week 3 upsets, fantasy football starts and sits, plus buzz and notes around the league
NFL Week 3 arrives on the heels of an absolutely wild Week 2, one that gave us sensational comebacks, video game-type numbers and cast a whole lot of fresh doubt on who's good, who's bad and who's in between in the National Football League. Double-digit comebacks by the Miami Dolphins,...
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Eli Manning Goes Undercover as Penn State Walk-On "Chad Powers" in Hilarious Video
Eli Manning's face was one of the most recognizable in the NFL during his playing days (you know exactly which face I'm talking about), and yet he still went undercover and unrecognized at a Penn State walk-on tryout in a hilarious video as part of his ESPN show, "Eli's Places."
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL Quarterback Popped Up On Injury Report Wednesday
The Houston Texans added starting quarterback Davis Mills to the injury report today with a thumb injury. The good news for Texans fans is that Mills was a full participant, so whatever issue he's dealing with does not appear to be a serious one. Mills also met the media on...
Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson named as one of 123 candidates to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
Prime Video Can Charge Whatever for Thursday Night Football, Because NFL Fans are Willing to Pay
We live and die week to week as our teams fight to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with hopes of delivering a win to a hungry fanbase. It's all many of us can think about from the second our team's regular season play ends to the first kick-off the following summer.
NFL readers Q&A: Fans' concerns on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Rams' Matthew Stafford
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
NFL MVP odds: Jalen Hurts now among heavy favorites to win award after dominant MNF performance
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played the best game of his NFL career on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 333 yards, one touchdown and had 57 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns on the ground in the 24-7 win. As a result, Hurts has jumped into the early MVP conversation.Before the game, Hurts was +1600 to win the regular season MVP award. In February, he was +4000 to win the award on some sportsbooks. Now on Thursday, Hurts is ranked third as one of the favorites at +800 behind fellow Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen...
Auburn LB Owen Pappoe Lays Out Penn State QB For "Hit of the Year"
The Auburn Tigers may have lost a huge home matchup against No. 22 Penn State, but at least they can lay claim to the biggest hit of the college football season so far. It was on the Nittany Lions' opening possession that Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe lowered his shoulder and sent PSU quarterback Sean Clifford into The Upside Down (hopefully I have some "Stranger Things" fans in here) with what has to be the hit of the year.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Davis Mills' Neck Makes Him an NFL Folklore Icon on the Internet
I'd like to extend a formal congratulations to the first giraffe to play in the National Football League, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills. Mills is on the short end of height when it comes to his lineage -- he stands at 6-foot-4 -- but there's no mistaking what species he is when looking at his neck. Houston's QB can not only see the depths of the upper shelves of Costco, he can deliver passes looking down from the rafters at NRG Stadium.
