Bothell, WA

Police: Man in stolen truck narrowly misses hitting mother, child

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
BOTHELL, Wash. — A suspected car prowler in Bothell nearly hit a woman and her child while fleeing police Monday night.

The man, who was driving a stolen truck, sped down a hill, went through a gas station parking lot and crashed into a streetlight at a park near Bothell Landing, according to police and a witness.

Officers said the driver nearly hit a mother and her child, who were sitting on a park bench.

After the driver crashed into the light pole, he got out of the truck and ran away, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Power lines at Northeast 180th Street had to be repaired.

