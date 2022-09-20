How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO