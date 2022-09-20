Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Short Yardage Failure...Yet Again.
Earlier I showed y’all the first play on this series of downs. It was a run that resulted in a 5 yard loss after center Gus Hartwig was pushed 5 yards into the backfield by Syracuse defensive tackle Kevon Darton. Purdue threw and incomplete pass on second down, and then complete a 12 yard pass to Charlie Jones (who made an amazing sideline catch, with toe drag swag) to bring up 4th and 3.
hammerandrails.com
Florida Atlantic at Purdue Preview
Saturday night needs to be a get-right game for Purdue. The Syracuse loss was among the most frustrating in recent memory, but in the long run at least it is not a conference game. The West still looks very weak and if Purdue can right things and pull off a win in Minneapolis next week it will be right back in the hunt despite the Penn State loss.
2025 SG EJ Walker talks recent offer from Purdue and interest in the Boilermakers
On Tuesday shooting guard EJ Walker out of Erlanger (Ky.) Lloyd became the fourth prospect in the 2025 class to earn an offer from Purdue after head coach Matt Painter offered him following a workout. “He came down and watched our workouts after school, like our team and then after...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball 2022 Recap: Weeks 3 & 4
Overall, these last couple of weeks have been expected. Purdue started with a road match against a team that had crushed them last season, and they got swept again. In the remainder of their matches against mid-major opponents, the Boilermakers took care of business to gain some positive momentum heading into Big Ten play.
hammerandrails.com
What is the Outlook for Purdue Football Now?
How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?
readthereporter.com
At last! Millers win after 10 years
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville girls golf team ended a decade-long drought on Monday. The Millers won their own sectional, which took place at Harbour Trees Golf and Country Club. Noblesville finished just ahead of defending champion Hamilton Southeastern, winning by two strokes, 316-318. The two teams monopolized the top of the leaderboard, taking seven of the top eight places.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
clintoncountydailynews.com
Health Update On Christian Lindenmayer After Train Accident
Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday. First responders arrived to the Rossville Avenue/Train Track intersection shortly after 5:24 PM. Clinton County Dispatch, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Railroad Police and Norfolk and Southern Trainmaster all assisted Frankfort Police to help manage the accident scene and control lengthy and severe traffic congestion during the response time.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash River near downtown Lafayette
A trail derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette.
WLFI.com
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
