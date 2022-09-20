ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Short Yardage Failure...Yet Again.

Earlier I showed y’all the first play on this series of downs. It was a run that resulted in a 5 yard loss after center Gus Hartwig was pushed 5 yards into the backfield by Syracuse defensive tackle Kevon Darton. Purdue threw and incomplete pass on second down, and then complete a 12 yard pass to Charlie Jones (who made an amazing sideline catch, with toe drag swag) to bring up 4th and 3.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Florida Atlantic at Purdue Preview

Saturday night needs to be a get-right game for Purdue. The Syracuse loss was among the most frustrating in recent memory, but in the long run at least it is not a conference game. The West still looks very weak and if Purdue can right things and pull off a win in Minneapolis next week it will be right back in the hunt despite the Penn State loss.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Volleyball 2022 Recap: Weeks 3 & 4

Overall, these last couple of weeks have been expected. Purdue started with a road match against a team that had crushed them last season, and they got swept again. In the remainder of their matches against mid-major opponents, the Boilermakers took care of business to gain some positive momentum heading into Big Ten play.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
hammerandrails.com

What is the Outlook for Purdue Football Now?

How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

At last! Millers win after 10 years

NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville girls golf team ended a decade-long drought on Monday. The Millers won their own sectional, which took place at Harbour Trees Golf and Country Club. Noblesville finished just ahead of defending champion Hamilton Southeastern, winning by two strokes, 316-318. The two teams monopolized the top of the leaderboard, taking seven of the top eight places.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fau#American Football#College Football#Purdue Greats#Ucf
clintoncountydailynews.com

Health Update On Christian Lindenmayer After Train Accident

Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday. First responders arrived to the Rossville Avenue/Train Track intersection shortly after 5:24 PM. Clinton County Dispatch, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Railroad Police and Norfolk and Southern Trainmaster all assisted Frankfort Police to help manage the accident scene and control lengthy and severe traffic congestion during the response time.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
FRANKFORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy