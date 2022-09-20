City of Binghamton to develop climate action plan

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – This morning, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City will develop a new climate action plan to help with climate resilience and reducing Binghamton’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cities across America are stepping up and leading to solve one of the most urgent challenges of our time,” said Mayor Jared M. Kraham. “With a new climate action plan, Binghamton will be well-positioned over the next decade to lead our community in sustainability, securing state and federal resources to address flooding and climate change, and attracting the green jobs of the future.”

The City will issue a request for qualified firms to work with City officials and community stakeholders to develop an effective strategy.

According to the City, plans typically outline specific, concrete actions that municipalities can take to meet goals for lower emissions.

As part of the action plan, the City will pursue a certification as part of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities program.

Kraham also looks to expand the City’s electric vehicle fleet, streamline the permitting process for solar panels and charging stations, and transition municipal operations to 100% renewable electricity.

The plan is estimated to cost $75,000. Funding approval will be submitted to the City Council for review on October 3rd.

This would be Binghamton’s first climate action plan since 2011.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.