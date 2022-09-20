ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrest Report

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10.

9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-2-22-Tosha Dawn Johnson, age 37, Alta, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container.

9-2-22-Aundrea Jean Burr, age 18, Alta, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Burr was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Speeding, and Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-2-22-Dawson James Williams, age 21, Walnut, IA, was arrested following a foot patrol of the Harlan High School parking lot. Williams was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Supplying Alcohol to a Person Under Legal Age, Public Intoxication, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked.

9-3-22-Jeremy Ronald Peterson, age 46, Shelby, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Center St in Shelby. Peterson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While Barred and Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-4-22-Michael John Tremayne, age 30, Harlan, IA, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County Warrant. Tremayne was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 2nd in Shelby County.

9-5-22-Triston Gabriel Johnson, age 41, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix a Drug Stamp, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

9-5-22-Thomas Morgan Lathrop, age 30, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Lathrop was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicles for a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, OWI 3rd, and Speeding.

9-7-22-Chad Ian Dills, age 51, Shelby, IA, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Dills was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Stalking.

9-10-22-Ryan Jonathan Holling, age 27, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 191. Holling was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports five arrests. Keith David Finstad, 54, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 12th. Finstad was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fail to obey stop sign.
HARLAN, IA
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
FORT DODGE, IA
Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested three people on warrants. Jeffrey Neppl, 35, of Glenwood, was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Lloyd Thomas, 65, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday on a Mills County warrant. Bond was set at $300...
GLENWOOD, IA
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin

The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
LAKE CITY, IA
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
RED OAK, IA
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop

Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
OMAHA, NE
Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Louisville woman sentenced for federal meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Cass County woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a meth-related conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 43-year-old Julie Wilkening, of Louisville, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After her release from prison,...
OMAHA, NE
Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants. Daniel Charles Meggison, 39, of Malvern, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Harassment 1st and Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $2,300. Breeanne May Fallin, 37, of Corning, was arrested Monday on a warrant...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Terry, Mertz sworn in as Red Oak police officers

(Red Oak) -- Two new faces have joined the Red Oak Police Department. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius delivered the oath of office to Officer Dustin Terry, one of two new full-time officers, alongside John Mertz, to be formally welcomed into the department at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting. Terry, a Shenandoah native, was recently hired full-time after serving as a reserve officer and will soon attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Meanwhile, Mertz, a Red Oak native, who also joined initially as a reserve officer, recently completed his time with the academy in Johnston. After some departures from the department, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the two new hires bring his full-time staff back to full capacity.
RED OAK, IA
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession

OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
OMAHA, NE
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving...
OMAHA, NE
