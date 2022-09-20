Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10.

9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-2-22-Tosha Dawn Johnson, age 37, Alta, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container.

9-2-22-Aundrea Jean Burr, age 18, Alta, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Burr was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Speeding, and Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-2-22-Dawson James Williams, age 21, Walnut, IA, was arrested following a foot patrol of the Harlan High School parking lot. Williams was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Supplying Alcohol to a Person Under Legal Age, Public Intoxication, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked.

9-3-22-Jeremy Ronald Peterson, age 46, Shelby, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Center St in Shelby. Peterson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While Barred and Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle.

9-4-22-Michael John Tremayne, age 30, Harlan, IA, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County Warrant. Tremayne was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 2nd in Shelby County.

9-5-22-Triston Gabriel Johnson, age 41, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix a Drug Stamp, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

9-5-22-Thomas Morgan Lathrop, age 30, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Lathrop was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicles for a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, OWI 3rd, and Speeding.

9-7-22-Chad Ian Dills, age 51, Shelby, IA, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Dills was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Stalking.

9-10-22-Ryan Jonathan Holling, age 27, Omaha, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 191. Holling was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.