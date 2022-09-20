True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.
If anyone has information about Josh’s disappearance, they are asked to call the Multnomah county sheriff’s office at 503-988-4300.
Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, learn more at murderintherain.com, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.
Watch the full video in the player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0