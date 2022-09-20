ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.

If anyone has information about Josh’s disappearance, they are asked to call the Multnomah county sheriff’s office at 503-988-4300.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, learn more at murderintherain.com, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.

