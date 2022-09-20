Read full article on original website
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
Climate march takes place at UNCW, students push university to support new initiatives
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A climate march was held on the grounds of UNCW in the early afternoon of Sept. 21. Organized by 350 Wilmington, a student-run affiliate of 350 Wilmington, students joined together to raise awareness for climate change initiatives they believe the university should invest in. “That vote...
Filming to continue next week at local beach for “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced on Wednesday that the new Amazon streaming series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, will resume filming in the southern area of Kure Beach next week. The filming schedule is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 with approved weather...
Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Chemours informational meeting was held last night in Bladen County, where the community gathered to let their voices be heard. Another meeting will be held tonight at 5 p.m. in Leland at the Cultural Arts Center. Chemours is planning to expand production at it’s Fayetteville...
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one message outside Wednesday night’s info session in Leland as people were chanting “no more Chemours!” Inside, employees from Chemours explained that expanding production at their plant in Bladen County will not mean more contamination into the environment. “We are targeting...
“It’s symbolic:” Reactions after Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” sign in downtown Wilmington will be removed by the end of the year after city council voted this week to take it down. The sign was originally approved by city council in 2020 in the wake...
East Bladen High School to have remote learning day on September 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to HVAC issues impacting the entire school, East Bladen High School will have Thursday, September 22, be a remote learning day. Students will need to check their classes in Canvas for assignments. An announcement for Friday’s schedule will be posted on Thursday.
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees had...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation extended for 90 days while city looks to community for long-term options
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The clock is ticking on the “Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now” art installation in downtown Wilmington. The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
