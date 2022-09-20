Right now is the ideal time to fall in love with Wilmington and its island beaches — or, for return visitors, to uncover all that’s new since you were last in town. If mild weather and the open seashore aren’t enough to tempt you, turn your eye to the festivals, fairs, flotillas, and fall happenings that are sure to reveal the magic of the area. Pack a bag and get ready for a trip that’ll have your social feeds — and your body and mind — flooded with likes and loves.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO