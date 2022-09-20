Read full article on original website
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
The Supreme Court and the uses of history
Sept. 17 is designated by federal law as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The U.S. Supreme Court is responsible in the American system of separation of powers for deciding what the Constitution means in specific cases. The first Monday in October marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term.
The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation
Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.
The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
AOL Corp
U.S. urges appeals court to block Trump from reviewing classified records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has failed to provide evidence he declassified any records the FBI seized from his Florida estate and he is not entitled to review them or have them returned, the U.S. Justice Department has argued to a federal appeals court. Prosecutors have asked the...
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once
Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports
Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows.
North Carolina Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in voter ID case ahead of November election
(The Center Square) — Democrat justices on the North Carolina Supreme Court outvoted their Republican colleagues to expedite oral arguments for October in a lawsuit challenging the state's photo voter identification law. The state's highest court split along party lines 4-3 to issue an order on Sept. 9 calling...
Some Pennsylvania Republicans defend Mastriano for posing in Confederate uniform
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Some Republicans in Pennsylvania defended Donald Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday after Reuters published a 2014 photo of him posing in a Confederate uniform.
Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
