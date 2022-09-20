ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
The Hill

The Supreme Court and the uses of history

Sept. 17 is designated by federal law as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The U.S. Supreme Court is responsible in the American system of separation of powers for deciding what the Constitution means in specific cases. The first Monday in October marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term.
Saurabh

The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
The Hill

A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation

Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
NewsBreak
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
Fox News

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
Anita Durairaj

This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
Fox News

'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports

Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
