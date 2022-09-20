ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

Police: Two people injured in overnight shootings in Tyler

Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Tyler. Tyler police responded at about 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 2400 block of Bois D’Arc Avenue. According to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, a juvenile had been shot in the rear at the scene.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 overnight Tyler shootings leave man, minor injured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two shootings overnight in Tyler have left one man and a juvenile injured, according to Tyler police. Officials said police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 N Bois D’Arc Avenue where they reported to find a juvenile man shot in the butt. There was […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect

When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

Man sentenced to 12 years for role in 2020 Tyler shooting death

A San Antonio man connected with the death of a Tyler man in July 2020 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. Trey Barreau pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation in the 241st District Court as part of a plea docket agreement, according to online records. Barreau,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County. According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

