Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
Police: Two people injured in overnight shootings in Tyler
Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Tyler. Tyler police responded at about 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 2400 block of Bois D’Arc Avenue. According to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, a juvenile had been shot in the rear at the scene.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
2 overnight Tyler shootings leave man, minor injured
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two shootings overnight in Tyler have left one man and a juvenile injured, according to Tyler police. Officials said police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 N Bois D’Arc Avenue where they reported to find a juvenile man shot in the butt. There was […]
Tyler man known as ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and gang member has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted by a jury of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Evidence presented to the jury said Damonte Shears, 33, ran from a DPS trooper on foot in March 2021 and “discarded […]
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
Longview man sentenced to life in prison for murder fantasized of ‘becoming a serial killer’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to life in prison by a jury on Thursday for the 2021 murder of Lori Follis. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was previously charged and accused of assaulting the woman by hitting her with a hammer, according to court documents. The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office said […]
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after...
Tyler ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler gang member was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for possessing with intent to deliver cocaine. Damonte Shears, 33, of Tyler, was found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and sentenced to 45 years on Wednesday in the 241st District Court.
1 dead in Gun Barrel City after multivehicle crash, another injured
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams. Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the […]
Man sentenced to 12 years for role in 2020 Tyler shooting death
A San Antonio man connected with the death of a Tyler man in July 2020 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. Trey Barreau pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation in the 241st District Court as part of a plea docket agreement, according to online records. Barreau,...
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County. According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.
