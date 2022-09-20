Read full article on original website
Slate
Three Thousand Years of Longing
“This wishing is a hazardous business,” says Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) to the genie (Idris Elba) who has just materialized before her eyes in a posh Istanbul hotel room. Alithea, a British literary scholar specializing in narratology and the history of folk and fairy tales, may think she knows from wishing, but the genie (known only as “Djinn,” from the Arabic word for beings of his kind) has a much harder-won understanding of the power and danger inherent in daring to ask for your heart’s desire. He has spent much of his millennia-long life—and as he mournfully informs Alithea, djinns never sleep—confined in various magic bottles, sometimes spending centuries at the bottom of the sea or beneath a paving stone in a royal palace.
Tabyana Ali has written a book My Flower Child
Tabyana Ali is coming into her own in the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) is growing. The two had a close moment on Tuesday and viewers could feel the heat between them. Ali is also an author and has written a children's book My Flower Child. which is the story of a mother who expresses her love for her daughter.
Polygon
My favorite new Jane Austen adaptation is an elaborate game of Dungeons & Dragons
Move over, Bridgerton. So long, Sanditon. My new favorite Regency-inspired show is Dimension 20’s A Court of Fey & Flowers. As a scholar of both 18th-century fiction and actual play, I’m telling everyone I know to watch this creative new spin on both Austen and actual play. In a time of an overabundance of Austen adaptation retreads, it’s refreshing to see a show playing with the much broader palette actually contained within Austen’s work — including her influences and the wider world she inhabited.
SFGate
‘Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Recap: As Oaths Are Tested in ‘Partings,’ Past Is Prologue
With just three episodes remaining, the show’s narrative threads are beginning to converge. What we want to do and what we must do are rarely the same thing, including in Middle-earth. Just ask the ever-honorable Elrond, who finds himself stuck between a mythical ore and a hard place on “Partings,” the latest episode of “The Rings of Power.” It turns out that there was indeed an ulterior motive behind High King Gil-galad sending him to Khazad-dûm, as mithril — which the dwarves, led by Elrond’s close friend Prince Durin IV, have been mining in secret — could be the only thing preventing the elves from slowly diminishing into nothingness. Asked by Gil-galad whether the dwarves have in fact found the precious ore, Elrond refuses to answer on the grounds that he swore an oath to Durin not to reveal what he saw in those mines. He’s then asked a much more loaded question, one that speaks to a number of overlapping conflicts on “The Rings of Power” right now: “And what if keeping your promise to his people meant ensuring the doom of your own?”
AOL Corp
Experimenting with trans boyhood to bring my adult self back to life
Only a few weeks after my 28th birthday, the sweltering heat of late July marked a year since I first slathered a pump of cool testosterone gel on my shoulder, one of the many ways that I choose to honor my transness. It had been one year of opening myself to change as my shoulders broadened, my voice deepened, and the anxiety that hummed like a house music bass line began to melt into the background.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Book excerpt: "Afterlives" by Abdulrazak Gurnah
"Afterlives" (Riverhead), the latest novel by the 2021 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah, offers an intimate look at village life in East Africa during the period of German colonialism in the early 20th century. Read an excerpt below. Khalifa was twenty‑six years old when...
SFGate
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
Ken Burns connects the past and the present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'
In his newest documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators are revisiting some very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the script for this new series, also wrote the Burns epic documentaries The War, about World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt figured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote The Civil War, which put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
UConn exhibit showcases "Where the Wild Things Are" author Maurice Sendak and his love of puppets
Whether it was falling into a giant vat of morning cake batter in the 1970 children’s book “In the Night Kitchen,” or being whisked away to the island Wild Things in “Where the Wild Things Are,” the late Maurice Sendak had a knack for creating fantastical world in his books.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
How Trump's election set 'Less' author Andrew Sean Greer off on a road trip — and a sequel
'Less Is Lost' is a sequel to Andrew Sean Greer's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, He describes the road trip that inspired it — and the joys of travel.
Fiction: The Birth of A sleuth. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Fiction: Arabella's Quilt. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Joan Didion's life celebrated by Jerry Brown, Vanessa Redgrave and others at memorial
The renowned author was remembered as an inspiring and fearless writer and as a valued, exacting and sometimes eccentric friend.
