Cherokee County, GA

Underwriters Laboratories meets with Cherokee Fire on fire forensics lab for schools

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago
From left, back row: Ashley Pope (investigator, CCFES), Kelly Keena (director OREE), Zoe Susice (director of amplification at FSRI), Katey Shirey, Jess Sparacino, Megan O’Keeffe, Bethany King Wilkes, Cheyenne Munoz and Becki White. From left, front row: Hanna Gallant, Brenda Salguero and Stephanie Desisto. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

The Office of Research Experiences and Education of Underwriters Laboratories Research Institutes held their annual team meeting at the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Training Complex Sept. 19.

Professionals from OREE collaborated with Cherokee Fire personnel to discuss how the UL Xplorlabs Fire Forensics resource is utilized in Cherokee County School District, and the impacts these types of learning programs have on students and the community. Cherokee Fire is entering its second year of supporting the Xplorlabs program which is taught in all seven CCSD middle schools.

“Cherokee County serves as a model for how community education can have a positive impact on students.” said Megan O’Keeffe, senior content specialist at OREE UL.

UL Xplorlabs is an educational platform that uses interactive videos, instructional experiences, and hands-on classroom activities to build scientific knowledge, passion, and commitment among students. CCFES firefighters, investigators, and safety educators assist Cherokee County teachers with delivering this curriculum while providing real-world examples of how it is applied and translates into the fields of fire and emergency services.

