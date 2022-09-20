Read full article on original website
Related
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
Greek officials, Church, condemn ex-bishop’s remarks on rape
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek politicians and the country’s powerful Orthodox Church joined in condemning a retired bishop who claimed Friday that women aren’t raped “without wanting it.”. In an interview with private Skai TV, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Dodoni supported the Church’s official position against abortion,...
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion
MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong. He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on...
A pastor at a Southern Baptist megachurch is stepping down after sending inappropriate DMs to a woman, church elders said
The Village Church said "while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line."
BBC
Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling
In 2017, India's Supreme Court outlawed the Islamic practice of "triple talaq" which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. While the court's decision was celebrated by women's rights activists at the time, five years on, many Muslim women say that the ruling has left them in a limbo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
Rep. Lauren Boebert said humanity is in its 'last days' and Christians should 'rise up,' invoking Christian nationalist imagery that's linked to violence
End times rhetoric used by Rep. Lauren Boebert is common with proponents of Christian nationalism and has been associated with violence, experts said.
deseret.com
Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration
In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
10 Bible verses for youth and millennials
The Bible is full of inspiring messages for millennials, young adults and youth. Continue reading to see our 10 recommended verses.
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
Comments / 0