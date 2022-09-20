ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
BBC

Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling

In 2017, India's Supreme Court outlawed the Islamic practice of "triple talaq" which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. While the court's decision was celebrated by women's rights activists at the time, five years on, many Muslim women say that the ruling has left them in a limbo.
CNN

Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'

The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
deseret.com

Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration

In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
The Conversation U.S.

Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
