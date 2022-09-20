ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins outlines responsibilities of proposed police force

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo4Sb_0i2prDMv00

Johns Hopkins has released a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Baltimore Police Department and their own proposed campus police force that remains in the works.

The MOU will remain online and open for public comment for 30 days.

Highlights of the agreement address the would-be jurisdiction of a Hopkins police force and a summary of what issues they would be tasked with investigating.

Overall, the MOU calls for Hopkins Police to have primary jurisdiction of all properties owned, leased, and operated by the hospital and university, while also sharing those boundaries with the Baltimore Police Department in certain cases.

WMAR

Hopkins officers would handle vehicle accidents without serious injury, larcenies, burglaries, and auto-thefts, as well as other offenses such as DUI/DWI, disorderly conduct, and trespassing/loitering.

RELATED: Johns Hopkins to fully implement its own police force after years of backlash

Baltimore City would still take over major investigations involving violent crime.

Hopkins Police would take responsibility for transporting anyone they arrest to Central Booking, but would be permitted to process at Baltimore Police districts.

In most circumstances, officers employed by Hopkins would have no law enforcement powers outside their properties.

There will be three public forums held this month to discuss the proposed MOU.

The university says it expects to begin recruiting officers by Spring 2023, and having them deployed at the Homewood, Peabody and East Baltimore Campuses by Spring 2024.

This comes after plans to form the force were put on pause for two years following the death of George Floyd.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
CARNEY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
George Floyd
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Impending worker strike possible at Johns Hopkins Hospital

Employees at Johns Hopkins Hospital told 11 News that an impending strike is looming. One employee told 11 News that they plan to strike Oct. 1. Non-union employees said they received an email Tuesday from the hospital stating that they may need to fill in on those shifts if a work stoppage happens.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Mou#Hopkins Police#Wmar Hopkins#Dui Dwi#Central Booking
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

Two people in custody as Baltimore County police investigate suspicious device at school, motel

BALTIMORE -- Two people are in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car near Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.The Baltimore County Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday night. Authorities said they arrested one person in connection to the suspicious package near the school and another in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Chopper 13 caught video of police focusing on a box outside one of the hotel rooms at the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court.The suspicious device forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There was no threat to the community at that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy