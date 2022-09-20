Johns Hopkins outlines responsibilities of proposed police force

Johns Hopkins has released a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Baltimore Police Department and their own proposed campus police force that remains in the works.

The MOU will remain online and open for public comment for 30 days.

Highlights of the agreement address the would-be jurisdiction of a Hopkins police force and a summary of what issues they would be tasked with investigating.

Overall, the MOU calls for Hopkins Police to have primary jurisdiction of all properties owned, leased, and operated by the hospital and university, while also sharing those boundaries with the Baltimore Police Department in certain cases.

Hopkins officers would handle vehicle accidents without serious injury, larcenies, burglaries, and auto-thefts, as well as other offenses such as DUI/DWI, disorderly conduct, and trespassing/loitering.

Baltimore City would still take over major investigations involving violent crime.

Hopkins Police would take responsibility for transporting anyone they arrest to Central Booking, but would be permitted to process at Baltimore Police districts.

In most circumstances, officers employed by Hopkins would have no law enforcement powers outside their properties.



There will be three public forums held this month to discuss the proposed MOU.

The university says it expects to begin recruiting officers by Spring 2023, and having them deployed at the Homewood, Peabody and East Baltimore Campuses by Spring 2024.

This comes after plans to form the force were put on pause for two years following the death of George Floyd.