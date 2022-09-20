ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

8 hospitalized after Austin building explosion

By Melissa Espana, Sean Lewis, Chip Brewster, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HICfE_0i2pqgfF00

CHICAGO — Multiple people were hospitalized after a building explosion in Austin Tuesday morning.

First responders were on the scene at a four-story, 36-unit apartment building just before 9:30 a.m. at the 5600 block of West West End Avenue after a portion of the top floor collapsed. At least 10 ambulances were at the location.

The Chicago Fire Department said eight people were transported to the hospital. Officials said three people are in serious to critical condition. One person who was hospitalized was at the building across the street. Many residents were displaced.

UPDATE: 12 failed inspections for South Austin building that exploded, injuring 8

“Our first concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents,” Roman Viere, owner of the building, said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to cooperate with emergency services, and we are ready to do whatever we can to support our residents.”

The building next door was evacuated, according to fire officials.

A woman who was near the building when the explosion happened said she thought it was a bomb that went off.

Several people who lived in the building said they were home when the explosion happened. They said the explosion rocked the entire building.

“I was asleep, and all of a sudden there was a loud booming,” Lawrence Lewis, who was asleep at the time the explosion happened, said. “I woke up to my windows gone, my front door blown open. I just saw smoke, and I ran out of the house. I was asleep. I’m shook up right now.”

Surveillance video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say

Some people who left not long before the explosion said they smelled something in the hallway.

People’s Gas said there is no reason to believe this is a gas explosion. The fire department reportedly told them there was no odor of gas or equipment issues.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued the following statement:

“I am closely monitoring the events and both the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Buildings are onsite at the collapse. We will provide updates as the situation develops. My thoughts are with those who were injured and displaced in the building collapse in the Austin neighborhood. We must also thank the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department who are working to abate the dangerous conditions.”

The incident is under investigation. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen in the 3800 block of West Maypole on Sept. 19. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died

CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

5 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and 30 others are wounded so far after shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least two of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

Natural gas cause of building explosion that killed man, injured 7 others: CFD

CHICAGO — One of eight people who was hospitalized after an apartment building exploded in the Austin neighborhood has died. According to the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation, the source of the explosion was the ignition of natural gas. The company that manages the building released a statement Friday that said “improper use of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Chicago Mayor#Apartment Building#Police#Accident#Roman Viere
WGN News

3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run

CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WGN News

11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Four men shot on Chicago's South Side

Four men standing near a street were shot Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said. A person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m., police said. Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy