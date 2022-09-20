Read full article on original website
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to a threat, district officials said. According to information from Cabarrus County Schools, Cox Mill High School is under evacuation as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A robocall threat similar to calls from Tuesday was received, officials said.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement
CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said. According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was informed that staff at Northwest Cabarrus High School received...
Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activated reported
WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 5 hours ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to...
Update: Student To Face Charges For Bomb Threat At A Concord High School
Update: A student is set to face charges after a written bomb threat was found at Northwest Cabarrus High.
Multiple Charlotte-Area Schools Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threats
At least one high school dismissed students early after reportedly receiving a phone call threatening the campus.
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
Juvenile found responsible for Cabarrus County bomb threats, police say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been found responsible after they allegedly made telephone bomb threats to several Cabarrus County schools earlier this week. According to the Concord Police Department, the threats were made on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, and included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area
Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area
In the last three days of school, there have been multiple bomb threats in area schools, with some happening numerous times at the same schools in Cabarrus County.
