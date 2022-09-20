ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
Washington Examiner

Trump lawyers admit he could be charged in latest raid filing

Donald Trump's legal team has acknowledged the fact the former president could face criminal charges in its latest legal filing related to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. In a filing late Monday evening, Trump's team told the special master it is hesitant to provide specifics on what may have been declassified because the issue may be a defense against future criminal charges.
Business Insider

Special master grills Trump's lawyers for evidence that Mar-a-Lago records were declassified: 'You can't have your cake and eat it'

Judge Raymond Dearie grilled Trump's lawyers about the classification status of Mar-a-Lago records. Dearie was appointed "special master" at the request of Trump's team. "You can't have your cake and eat it," Dearie said after Trump's lawyers resisted confirming Trump's claim that the records had been declassified. A court-appointed "special...
Law & Crime

‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing

After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago search: Magistrate unseals more details of FBI affidavit, revealing that Trump counsel says he 'was not advised there were any records in any private office space'

A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
WEKU

Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request

The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
The Hill

Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master

The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
The Independent

Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
Washington Examiner

Trump and DOJ to meet with special master in Mar-a-Lago raid battle

The Justice Department and lawyers for former President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday afternoon with the newly appointed special master conducting an independent review of the evidence the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, ordered Trump’s team and DOJ prosecutors to meet at his Brooklyn federal...
