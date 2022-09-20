Read full article on original website
Official records would 'just disappear' after Trump took them, former White House press secretary says
Trump's former press secretary described the chaotic way he handed records as president. Stephanie Grisham said that he would haphazardly move files from his offices to his private rooms. Her account touches on the same issues of document-handling that led to the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Former Trump White House press...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Judge releases detailed inventory of what FBI found in Trump's home
US District Judge Aileen Cannon released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
"Lordy there are pics”: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after DOJ filing
The Justice Department on Tuesday said in a filing that former President Donald Trump and his legal team "likely" tried to conceal classified documents after being hit with a grand jury subpoena. The 36-page filing, which came in response to Trump's dubious request to appoint a special master to review...
Trump lawyers say classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may not be classified
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are now claiming the Department of Justice has no right to use the classified documents seized during the 8 August FBI search of his property because they may not be classified at all. Last week, US District Judge Aileen Cannon — an appointee of...
Some documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago were so sensitive that FBI agents needed a special clearance to look at them, DOJ says
The DOJ said in a new court filing that highly-classified information was haphazardly stored with Trump's personal belongings.
Washington Examiner
Trump lawyers admit he could be charged in latest raid filing
Donald Trump's legal team has acknowledged the fact the former president could face criminal charges in its latest legal filing related to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. In a filing late Monday evening, Trump's team told the special master it is hesitant to provide specifics on what may have been declassified because the issue may be a defense against future criminal charges.
Special master grills Trump's lawyers for evidence that Mar-a-Lago records were declassified: 'You can't have your cake and eat it'
Judge Raymond Dearie grilled Trump's lawyers about the classification status of Mar-a-Lago records. Dearie was appointed "special master" at the request of Trump's team. "You can't have your cake and eat it," Dearie said after Trump's lawyers resisted confirming Trump's claim that the records had been declassified. A court-appointed "special...
‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing
After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
Here are the 4 people who Trump and the DOJ proposed to be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents
The DOJ and Trump's legal team each named two proposed special masters: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr.
Mar-a-Lago search: Magistrate unseals more details of FBI affidavit, revealing that Trump counsel says he 'was not advised there were any records in any private office space'
A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request
The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
Special master tells Trump attorneys he needs answers on declassification claims
During his first hearing as the special master reviewing documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Judge Raymond Dearie on Tuesday pushed Trump's attorneys to answer whether or not their client declassified the material marked top secret. The attorneys seemed resistant to Dearie's request that they show proof...
Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master
The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
Trump inquiry: Court lifts judge's hold blocking DOJ from using classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
An appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to block a hold by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon related to the seizure of sensitive documents at former President Trump's Florida estate. The ruling by the three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said that Cannon...
Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
Washington Examiner
Trump and DOJ to meet with special master in Mar-a-Lago raid battle
The Justice Department and lawyers for former President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday afternoon with the newly appointed special master conducting an independent review of the evidence the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, ordered Trump’s team and DOJ prosecutors to meet at his Brooklyn federal...
