Lagrange, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police search for illegal drug activity, arrest a man

Opelika Police detectives with a warrant to search for illegal drug activity in the 1000 Block of Lake Street made an arrest on Thursday. Police charged Reginald Swint, 34, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first degree. Swint was also arrested on a felony bond revocation...
OPELIKA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WTVM

No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled flames engulfing a home in Hurtsboro Wednesday night, September 21. Sources at the scene sent us this video from Frog Pond Lane. They also say no one was hurt and firefighters are still at the scene working to put out flames. Stay with us...
HURTSBORO, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy safely located, police say

UPDATE 9/22/2022 9:00 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Jarell Richardson has been located and returned home safely. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing boy. According to police, Jarell Richardson, age 11, was last seen in the 1200 block of Benning Drive, at around 4:00 p.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA

