Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
The Citizen Online
Fire destroys bakery in iconic structure on Hwy. 54 just west of Peachtree City
An iconic landmark along Ga. Highway 54 just inside Coweta County went up in flames Sept. 21. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakery suffered what has been called a total loss of the structure, with the cause of the fire under investigation. Commenting on the fire call that came in at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen arrested in deadly shooting in which driver crashed, caused apartment to burst into flames
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident last month in which a truck drove into an apartment building, causing it to explode into flames. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the truck’s driver had been shot in the head. According to the officials with […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police search for illegal drug activity, arrest a man
Opelika Police detectives with a warrant to search for illegal drug activity in the 1000 Block of Lake Street made an arrest on Thursday. Police charged Reginald Swint, 34, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first degree. Swint was also arrested on a felony bond revocation...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
WTVM
No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
WTVM
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel. Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
CPD: Suspect in deadly Warm Springs Road crash was driving under the influence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police said a suspect in a deadly crash Monday night was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Dedrick Frazier, age 40, was arrested following the crash on Warm Spring Road on Sept. 19, 2022. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Richard Harvey, who was riding […]
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WTVM
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled flames engulfing a home in Hurtsboro Wednesday night, September 21. Sources at the scene sent us this video from Frog Pond Lane. They also say no one was hurt and firefighters are still at the scene working to put out flames. Stay with us...
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy safely located, police say
UPDATE 9/22/2022 9:00 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Jarell Richardson has been located and returned home safely. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing boy. According to police, Jarell Richardson, age 11, was last seen in the 1200 block of Benning Drive, at around 4:00 p.m. on […]
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
Comments / 3