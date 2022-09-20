Read full article on original website
Related
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
SheKnows
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
Mishael Morgan Updates Fans on Her Status at THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
It’s been over a month since Amanda has been seen in Genoa City, and portrayer Mishael Morgan had to use social media to reassure fans that she was still part of the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!. Back in the Aug. 5 episode, Amanda was heartbroken to...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed
In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
SheKnows
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
SheKnows
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0