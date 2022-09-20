Read full article on original website
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
Bush tease new album The Art Of Survival by sharing opening track Heavy Is The Ocean
Gavin Rossdale's post-grunge quartet Bush preview their ninth album, The Art Of Survival, with the release of Heavy Is The Ocean
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop
4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
CARS・
Benzinga
The Wav Room presents music and artwork in soundwave art prints and handcrafted frames.
"Art for the wavemaker. Let your walls speak, let your walls sing. Make waves in your space." Art is a powerful expression that gives people infinite room for appreciation. Art is more than just material things; it is deeply embedded in everything people experience daily. Music is an art form that is universally appreciated, and The Wav Room combines music and artwork to create innovative pieces.
Complex
Premiere: Bristol Rhymer Blacksmith Connects With Statik Selektah & Skinnyman On “Price Of Love”
Bristol’s Blacksmith has gone all out for his latest single, colliding with rap royalty from both sides of the Atlantic. “Price Of Love” was produced by New York heavyweight Statik Selektah and features a very rare appearance from UK rap pioneer Skinnyman. Clearly well-versed in his rap...
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball raises the curtain on the Fall 2022 installment of its Ball Family Reserve collection
Two electrics and two basses flash exclusive colorways, ornate aesthetics and the brand's newly released Heat-Treated pickups. It’s that time of year again: Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced four new luxurious instruments to join up with its ever-growing collection of Ball Family Reserve models. Arriving in the form...
The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’
Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-. It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream. To celebrate the news, the...
NME
Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’
Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December. A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,”...
Wayfinder review – playful, colourful and immersive dance lights up with joy and hope
Forged across 52 years by the geographic and cultural isolation of its base in Townsville, Queensland, contemporary dance company Dancenorth is a masterclass on the imperative of connecting with an audience. It takes a tailored creativity for the arts to cut through in this remote regional industrial and army centre, where the North Queensland Cowboys are the pride of the city, but since spouses Kyle Page and Amber Haines took the reins in 2014, the company has explored cerebral themes with a sensorial immediacy that brings the often esoteric genre of contemporary dance to the people.
Benzinga
