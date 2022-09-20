Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Community fire safety event planned for October 15th
Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
10About Town: A fall festival, a bridal show and a Sunday market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Townsend Fall Festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday! There will be Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time-honored traditions, Appalachian cooking and old-fashioned kid's games. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on both days. The parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
WATE
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
wvlt.tv
More fall festivities to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are more fall festivities this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to check out fall-themed displays throughout the park. New this year is the Hoot Owl Hollow which will feature owl-themed pumpkin displays. Season ticket holders can get a sneak peek of the displays on Thursday. It opens to the public on Friday.
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
IN THIS ARTICLE
bbbtv12.com
Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge
Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
WYSH AM 1380
Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition is Saturday
This Saturday, September 24th, the Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition at Dragon Stadium, located behind the Clinton Community Center in downtown Clinton. 16 marching bands from Tennessee will be competing against each other in areas such as music ensemble, musical effect, visual...
WSMV
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights to display new exhibit
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost fall, which spells the return of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. This year, a new exhibit will contribute to the award-winning display. Hoot Owl Hollow will feature hundreds of pumpkins that celebrate the nocturnal creature. “I just know folks are going to get a...
WATE
Turkey Creek getting you ready for Fall
FARRAGUT Tenn. (WATE) – This staple shopping hotspot is doing more than you know. Pinnacle Turkey Creek are ready to enter the Fall season with you with a full list of events to get in on. On Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Harvest Jam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
WYSH AM 1380
Report: Backyard chickens okayed in Rocky Top
According to the Courier News, the Rocky Top City Council earlier this month approved a measure that will allow city residents to keep chickens in their backyard. The paper reports that the Council approved an amendment to the city’s animal ordinances that will allow residents to keep up to three hens—no roosters—on property less than an acre in size, and up to six hens on parcels an acre or larger.
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
WYSH AM 1380
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. She was...
Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee to Offer Holiday Happenings in Fall & Winter 2022
Wilderness at the Smokies is a family-friendly resort located in Sevierville, Tennessee. In honor of its 15th anniversary, the lodge announced a huge expansion coming in the fall of 2023. The investment would add 40,000 square feet to the property with its new waterpark additions. Let us take a closer look at what this expansion will entail.
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
WYSH AM 1380
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.
Comments / 0